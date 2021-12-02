Catfishing, from Cazzaniga to Nowitzki, when the champion falls on the net

In recent weeks, the Italian sports agenda has been tinged with a little pink news, or perhaps crime news, more likely a mixture of both. Volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga confessed, in fact, that he was the victim of a digital scam, falling into the trap of a scammer capable of extracting more than seven hundred thousand euros from him over the course of 13 years. Falling in love with a woman who does not really exist, the Milanese athlete found himself embroiled in a Kafkaesque situation: completely imaginary but with serious repercussions in real life. To be honest, or at least to try, it’s hard to just feel empathy and compassion for a person who has been unable to take the bull by the horns for so long. Thirteen years is a big chunk of life, and imagining living a relationship of this length without ever meeting the person she’s lost her mind for may seem incomprehensible to most. Roberto, however, is a victim. Without asterisks. And he is certainly not the first athlete to have ended up in the crosshairs of some malicious person, ready to play with the affairs of the heart to obtain a financial return.