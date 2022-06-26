Catherine Ann Kate Drake Leeson Tuesday June 21st 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, at Cedarwood Village, Simcoe, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late William (1996). Loved mother of Bill Drake (Kelly), Leslie Roberts (John), Norman Drake (Kathy), Warren Drake (Michele), Philip Drake (Cheryl), Peter Drake (Janine) and James Drake (the late Karen). Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all of the staff at Lincoln Park, Grimsby and Cedarwood Village, Simcoe, for all of your love and care. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5-8 pm, where the Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 am Interment to follow at Queen’s Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

Read Less

Tuesday June 21st 2022

Our most sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Catherine Ann Kate Drake Leeson Tuesday June 21st 2022..

smiths funeral home

Death for the City:, Province: Ontario

death notice Catherine Ann Kate Drake Leeson Tuesday June 21st 2022

mortuary notice Catherine Ann Kate Drake Leeson Tuesday June 21st 2022

This archive page is a cache for the purpose of verifying the legality of the hyperlinked content and may have changed in the meantime. Go to SOURCE above to go to the original page.