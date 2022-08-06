Catherine Deneuve as a couple: who is the actress’ companion?

Facebook

Throughout her career, she has performed many great roles by exploring different genres, going from comedy to drama, from historical film to musical film or from thriller to fantasy. She has also received a number of awards. In addition to the successful professional life of Catherine Deneuve, there is also her sentimental life which interests more than one in two of her fans and Internet users who follow her very closely through the media and on the various social networks. Find out more about this subject by reading the entire content of this guide.

Who is the lucky one in Catherine Deneuve’s heart?

Next to the perfect professional life of Catherine Deneuve, her sentimental life is very far from being the same. The latter has a very eventful love life in the sense that she has known different men in her life. Having lived with director Roger Vadim, Catherine Deneuve had a son Christian, born June 18, 1963. On October 18, 1965, the actress married photographer David Bailey in London, from whom she separated two years later. Subsequently, she was in a relationship with Marcello Mastroianni, with whom she had a daughter Chiara, born May 28, 1972. As mentioned on the gala.fr site, the actress also had romances with the businessman Bertrand de Labbey then with journalist and businessman Pierre Lescure in the 1980s.

Is Catherine Deneuve in a relationship now?

After her last romance with media man Pierre Lescure, Catherine Deneuve got pretty tight-lipped about her love life. Since then, she has not formalized a romantic relationship. With the information taken from the purepeople.com site, it would be very difficult to confirm or deny that the famous actress Catherine is in a relationship or single.

