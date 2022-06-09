Catherine Siachoque arrives at Harvard at 50 – People – Culture

On October 11, 2019, The renowned actress Catherine Siachoque announced that she paused her artistic life to enter the university.

At first he was at the University of Miami perfecting his English, but he did so well and he liked the academy so much that he has now entered Harvard University.

In their social networks, Catherine Siachoque published a photo with her teacher in the classroom to report that she began her training process at the Harvard Business School.

The Colombian actress began her business studies at Harvard. Photo: Instagram: @catherinesiachoque

“Dream big… dreams come true! Studying at Harvard was something that was not within my possibilities, but now it is a fact“, wrote.

The interpreter of Doña ‘Hilda’ in ‘The End of Paradise’ reported that studying at the prestigious institution in Massachusetts, in the USA, is a blessing and one of the happiest moments of her life.

“Sitting at Harvard Business School learning from my professors, all of them eminent, and from my brilliant colleagues is a gift from God and from life.“, he added.

In front of the photograph, he explained that it is his teacher Anita Elberse, an economist, an expert in entertainment business.I am the author of several books. In fact, the actress expressed her admiration for the teacher and assured that being with her is another dream come true.

“In this photo I am with Anita Elberse, I had read her book, I admired her, I dreamed of meeting her and now I am her student“, he assured.

Finally, Catherine Siachoque invited her followers to follow their dreams and make them come true, regardless of age or obstacles.

“Don’t stop believing in yourself, no matter what people think, no matter when.or of life meet, work hard for what you want, fight for your dreams and the moment will come,” said Miguel Varoni’s wife.

Catherine, 50, is very happy with her time as a student. In an interview with ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, when he began his English studies in 2019, he stressed that he had never been to a university, but that he was very excited about everything he could learn.

“At first it was very hard for me, but I liked it so much and I have felt the support of all the people, my classmates, my teachers,” he mentioned in the interview.

