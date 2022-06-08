Catherine Siachoque made a decision and said that: “It is one of the most important moments” of her life

Actress Catherine Siachoque revealed on her social networks that one of his biggest dreams in life was to be able to become a student at Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities located on the East Coast of the United States.

“Studying at Harvard was something that was not within my possibilities, but now it is a fact”The Colombian expressed with great pride.

Now the Business student surprised her more than 5.1 million followers by announcing that she had achieved something that she so eagerly wanted, especially when talking about the desire to improve and professional preparation, and what better way to do it by learning and getting a university degree as she is doing at 50 years old.

“Sitting in Harvard Business School learning from my professors, all eminent and from my brilliant companions it is a gift from God and from life”, he wrote in his personal account of the camera.

The wife of actor Miguel Varoni posted on the aforementioned network that she was with one of her favorite teachers, and that is Anita Elberse, who from a very young age has been admired by the Colombian for her achievements and now has the pride of being able to learn in classes taught by her.

“I had read her book, I admired her, I dreamed of meeting her and now I am her student,” she added.

Undoubtedly, the actress of ‘Without breasts there is no paradise’ is a sign that everything you want in life is obtained as long as each person focuses on the goal until you can do it. He also stressed that sometimes the circumstances will be a bit complex but it is not a reason for not wanting to continue on the path.

“Don’t stop believing in yourself, no matter what people think, no matter where you are in life, work hard for what you want, fight for your dreams and the time will come. I wanted to share this one of the happiest and most important moments of my life. Thank you for accompanying me and always supporting me even though sometimes I am away from the networks (for good reason, now you know)”, said the actress, who also participated in the ‘Queen of Hearts’.

It may interest you:

· Catherine Siachoque cries with Maite Perroni for the death of her brother, who was found dead in her apartment

· Catherine Siachoque shows off her attributes covered only by a towel

· Catherine Siachoque: Telemundo canceled telenovela due to COVID-19