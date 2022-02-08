Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast

Disney Branded Television and Disney + have announced that the actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, Academy Award® and Tony Award winner, she will have a starring role in the original Disney + series National Treasure. The live-action series is an expansion of the National Treasure film franchise centered around a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a bright and enterprising dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan American treasure.

The career of Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones She will play Billie, a tough billionaire, antiques black market expert and treasure hunter who lives by her code. She has transformed from a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant business woman and adventurer. Billie is used to getting what she wants and the Pan American treasure desires. But not just for the money. This treasure has a deeper stake for her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an award-winning actress whose talent ranges from film to theater. She earned an Academy Award for her portrayal of her as the scandalous Velma Kelly in the Chicago film adaptation. Catherine was also nominated for a Golden Globe and received the Critics’ Choice Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of her. She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music.

His other starring roles include Ocean’s 12 by Steven Soderbergh, Side Effects and Traffic, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as a drug trafficker’s wife. She also starred in Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, opposite Tom Hanks and the Coen brothers’ dark comedy First I’ll Marry You Then I’ll Ruin, opposite George Clooney. She recently starred in the film The Drug Lady, based on the true story of the infamous drug lady Griselda Blanco. She earned her first international recognition in the action-adventure The Mask of Zorro, starring Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins. She then captivated audiences in Entrapment, starring cinema legend Sean Connery.

The cast of National Treasure

The series also sees Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan (Lady Bird), Antonio Cipriano as Oren (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam, Jess’s friends who she recruits to help her discover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) plays FBI agent Ross who assists in the search.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who is also a screenwriter. Jon Turteltaub is executive producer. Mira Nair is a director and executive producer. A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production will begin this month in Baton Rouge.