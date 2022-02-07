Catherine Zeta-Jones star of the Disney + TV series

February 7, 2022 – Disney Branded Television and Disney + today announced that Academy Award® and Tony Award winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will have a starring role in the original Disney + series No.ational Treasure. The live-action series is an expansion of the film franchise National Treasure centered on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and enterprising dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and rescue a lost Pan-American treasure.

Catherine Zeta-Jones She will play Billie, a tough billionaire, antiques black market expert and treasure hunter who lives by her code. She has transformed from a penniless orphan to a smart and elegant business woman and adventurer. Billie is used to getting what she wants and the Pan American treasure desires. But not just for the money. This treasure has a deeper stake for her.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an award-winning actress whose talent ranges from film to theater. She earned an Academy Award for her portrayal of her as the scandalous Velma Kelly, in the film adaptation of Chicago. Catherine was also nominated for a Golden Globe and received the Critics’ Choice Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of her.

She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim.

His other starring roles include Ocean’s 12 by Steven Soderbergh, Side effects And Traffic, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as the wife of a drug trafficker. She also starred in The Terminal by Steven Spielberg, opposite Tom Hanks and in the dark comedy by the Coen brothers First I’ll marry you then I’ll ruin you, next to George Clooney. She recently she was the protagonist of the film The drug ladybased on the true story of the infamous drug lady Griselda Blanco.

He earned his first international recognition in action-adventure film The mask of Zorro, with Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins. She then captivated the audience in Entrapmentwith movie legend Sean Connery.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

The series also stars Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan (Lady Bird), Antonio Cipriano in the role of Oren (Jagged Little Pill on Broadway) and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) in Liam’s, Jess’s friends whom she recruits to help her discover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) plays FBI agent Ross who assists in the search.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who is also a screenwriter. Jon Turteltaub is executive producer. Mira Nair is a director and executive producer.

A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios. Production will begin this month in Baton Rouge.