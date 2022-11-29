Catherine Zeta-Jones wanted to be James Bond

digital millennium

The renowned actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she would have liked to play a female James Bond. In addition, he called the role “the one that got away” as the producers of the franchise have said that the next actor to play James Bond would be a man.

“She had the chops to be a Bond woman,” Zeta-Jones said in a new interview with The Telegraph.

“For many years I was Bond material. Actually, she used to dream of being a spy when she was a child, if she didn’t make it as an actress. Then later, she had great aspirations to do both. And this was before there was a female Doctor Who,” she mentioned.

Also, Catherine recalled that on different occasions she questioned whether she was pretty enough to get important roles in the film industry.

“With The mask of Zorro, I only remember calling my mother from a pay phone after the audition. There were five actresses there that I won’t name, but they’re still very big now, and I said to my mother, ‘Well, If this is a beauty pageant, I’m telling you, I don’t have the part. I’ve seen the others in the hair and makeup, and I haven’t gotten it.'”

Ana de Armas against a James Bond

Earlier this year, the star of No Time To DieAna De Armas said she doesn’t think a woman should play the next Bond.







The actress Ana de Armas. (AFP)

“There’s no need for a female Bond“There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” de Armas recently told The Sun.

She continued: “What I would like is for the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will remain a man, to be brought to life in a different way. That they are given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what which I think is more interesting than turning things around”, he concluded.

