Catherine Zeta-Jones will be Morticia in the tv series “Wednesday”

Posted on
Until a few days ago the most accredited name for the role of Morticia Addams in the TV series Wednesday by Tim Burton was the actress Eva Green.

Then the twist of the last few hours with the announcement that the iconic role will be instead Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In the last few weeks the presence of the actor has also been announced Luis Guzmán like Gomez, the patriarch of the family, a role that many hoped could be given to Johnny Depp, Burton’s fetish actor. For some time, however, it has been known that Jenna Ortega the protagonist as Wednesday Addams. Zeta-Jones in the TV series will be Wednesday’s mother and Gomez’s wife. Both Guzmán and Zeta-Jones are listed as guest stars, so their roles should have rather limited parts in the series’ story arc.

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones played beloved Morticia Addams it was Carolyn Jones in the 1964 series, Anjelica Huston played Morticia in the two 90s movies, and Daryl Hannah also played the character in an adaptation. Charlize Theron also voiced the character in the 2019 animated film and its upcoming sequel.

Wednesday in the first anticipations it is described as a series (in eight episodes) between mystery and supernatural set in the years in which Wednesday Addams attended the Nevermore Academy as a student. Wednesday seeks to master his emerging psychic prowess, thwart a monstrous string of murders that has terrified the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that involved his parents 25 years ago – all while navigating his new and very intricate. relationships in the Nevermore school.

