Cathie Wood sees bitcoin at $ 500,000

Ark Invest founder, Cathie Wood, sees in the next 5 years the bitcoin price exceed $ 500,000.

He said this explicitly yesterday speaking on the television program CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Bitcoin’s cycles and its growth in value

The reasoning behind this prediction refers to Bitcoin’s four-year cycle.

This cycle is marked by halvings, or the halving of the premium granted to the miner who manages to mine a block of the Bitcoin blockchain.

This prize consists in the creation of a certain fixed amount of BTC for each block, which however is halved every 4 years.

This is in effect Bitcoin’s monetary policy, given that all the existing BTCs in the world were created in this way, and presumably around 2140 no more will be created, once the fateful threshold of 21 million bitcoins created is reached.

To tell the truth, only 3 years and 10 months have elapsed between one halving and the next, but this timing has an impact on the price with a four-year cycle.

The gradual line of halvings

The first halving took place in November 2012, when the price had already soared from around $ 0.05 at the beginning of mid-2010 to around $ 12 on 11/28/2012.

The following year, however, the first major annual bullrun was triggered, culminating in a speculative bubble at the peak of which the price even exceeded $ 1,100.

The second halving took place in July 2016, with bitcoin’s price back above $ 600 after plummeting to $ 170 the previous year.

The following year, the second major annual bullrun was triggered, culminating in a speculative bubble at the peak of which the price touched $ 20,000.

After returning to around $ 3,200 in 2018, the third halving took place in May 2020, which kicked off the fourth bitcoin cycle that is still ongoing.

At the time of the halving, the price was below $ 9,000, but by the end of the year it had returned to its previous highs. In this 2021 it seems that a bullrun lasting more or less a year is taking place once again, which has brought the price of BTC first to the new all-time highs of mid-April, to almost $ 65,000, and then now above $ 45,000 a Wood referred to.

The cycles and the great annual bullrun

The hypothesis is that, once the current cycle ends with the next halving, which will presumably take place in the first months of 2024, a new one can be triggered bullrun which could bring the price of bitcoin above $ 500,000, as hypothesized by Cathie Wood.

According to the founder of Ark Ivest, companies will continue to diversify their savings using inflation hedging assets such as bitcoin, and institutional investors will begin to allocate 5% of their funds to BTC or other cryptocurrencies.

Thanks to these dynamics, the next cycle could jump the price of bitcoin by an order of magnitude higher than the current one, as it already happened during the third cycle which ended in May 2020, and as it could still happen during the cycle still in progress, which presumably will end in the first months of 2024.