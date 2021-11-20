Cathie Wood’s predictions on Bitcoin »La Gazzetta di Massa and Carrara

Headings

Friday, November 19 2021, 3:05 pm

The bitcoin prices proposed by the various experts in the sector have always caused discussion. On the one hand there are those who foresee large rises, on the other those who fear a rapid and dramatic drop in prices in a clash of opinions which, until today, leaves the time it finds.

But when people of the caliber of Cathie Wood are speaking, it is always advisable to listen carefully, if only to understand the reasons behind certain statements. In short, Cathie Wood argues that the value of Bitcoin could rise to over $ 500,000 within 5 years (link to news).

A news that is unbelievable for many but which, on the contrary, should not be surprising given that what is considered by all to be the new star of Wall Street, has always been very optimistic about the scenarios related to Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies in general.

Bitcoin over 500 thousand dollars: the statements of Cathie Wood

But what prompted the famous investor to hypothesize such a high price? At the base there is a reasoning that is anything but trivial that takes into consideration some very interesting aspects that are worth evaluating.

According to Wood, in fact, it is only a very short time that institutional investors (i.e. the subjects who actually move important capital) have begun to show some interest in Bitcoin. An interest that seems to be growing and, in fact, should increase significantly in the coming years.

And since Bitcoin is a “limited” asset from a quantitative point of view, the greater the purchases by institutional investors, the greater the prices. Up to, in fact, a value close to that of 500 thousand dollars. In short, Cathie Wood (which is correct to remember, also being exposed to Bitcoin with her Ark Invest fund) expects a growth that, from current values, would be around 1000%.

Who is Cathie Wood

Several times she has been renamed the new star of Wall Street, in fact Cathie Wood is a prominent economist who founded Ark Invesment Management, an investment management company, about 7 years ago. Although it has been discussed several times for its “against the trend” choices (an example is the very recent choice to double its investment in the famous Robinhood trading app following a 10% share collapse), in fact it has always obtained result well above the average in terms of stock market performance.

Through Ark, Cathie Wood holds, among other things, over 370,000 Disney shares (with a market value of approximately $ 60 million) and 20,000 Alphabet shares (over 61 million in value).

Furthermore, as already mentioned, Wood would also be exposed to some cryptocurrencies and, in particular, to Bitcoin, an asset in which she seems to believe a lot. Another asset on which the founder of Ark Investment seems to be focusing a lot is tesla shares. According to Cathie Wood, in fact, Tesla shares could soon reach a price close to 4 thousand dollars.