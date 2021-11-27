Catholic Action “outgoing” in places where God is unknown





Vatican Media

Born not with a specific charism, not with a “particular field of apostolate”, but with a single objective, “the proclamation of the Gospel to all persons and to all environments”. And therefore at the service of the “charism of the Church”, available to all its needs “in every place”.

As Vatican News reports at one point in the long letter with which the Pope comes close and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the International Forum of Catholic Action the profile of the institution is clearly described, which today and Saturday, between “memory and prophecy”, traces three decades of a global community journey in an event at the Domus Mariae in Rome, and online.

The intuition of Cardinal Pironio

Francis immediately pays homage to the architect, the “deep dreamer” who gave the initial impulse and the support of the encouragement, the Argentine cardinal Eduardo Pironio, a lover of Catholic Action and its abilities and potential. That in ’91 he said he was certain that the “providential moment of the Spirit had come for this organism, for – he quotes Francis – a profound renewal of his spiritual, doctrinal, apostolic and missionary commitment”. With the Forum that would open “to other countries the fertility of an associative experience so rich in fruit and so full of hope”.

Roots and identity

Many are the merits accumulated by Catholic Action and the Pope underlines that “many of those evangelized” within it “have brought truth, depth and the Gospel to civil areas, often closed to the faith”. The lay saints and blessed of Catholic Action, he writes, “are a treasure for the Church. Those who were ‘the saints next door’ for so many communities ”. However, the story is not linear and lights and shadows are also intertwined on this path with moments of crisis, fatigue, indifference. Therefore, he says, “in order not to forget who we are and where we are going, it is essential for us to always remember anew (…) what our origin is, to know the heart of the mother who one day gave us birth”. And the Mother, the Pope reiterates, is the Church.

Global mission

The global pandemic that has made every area of ​​the world vulnerable in the same way as never in the past, Francis notes, “has divided us and made us unequal. We find ourselves equal in need, but different in possibilities “in the midst of a storm that” lays bare all attempts to box and forget what has nourished the soul of our peoples “. And global in addition to the virus, the Pope continues, is also our era in the economic, cultural and other sectors. A scenario that pushes Francis to identify also for the Catholic Action Forum “a global mission”, where 30 years of life are on the one hand a goal and on the other a challenge. The challenge of the Church today, pushed to be “outgoing”.

“Where history goes”

The Pope’s invitation is to go “where the life and history of our peoples goes, without prejudice, without fear, without classification and without feeling ourselves regulators of anyone’s faith. An invitation to be there, where their interests, their concerns, their deepest wounds and their greatest anxieties are “. Because “there is no greater poverty than not having God, that is, living without the faith that gives meaning to life, without the hope that gives us the strength to work, without feeling loved by someone who does not disappoint. This is the place and the people where Catholic Action must carry out its mission ”. Be, he insists, people of communion, of evangelizing passion, knowing that you do not have to work to form “the Christian future” but to “accompany the process of faith of the current Christian, according to the characteristics of the stage of life in which he finds himself”.

The joy of proclaiming the Gospel

At the end of the letter, Francis made three requests to the Forum: to feel “very deeply the urgency to work for fraternity and social friendship as a means to rebuild a wounded world”. “To sow in the hearts of all that authentic Christian spirituality is that which is rooted in the desire for holiness and that this – he recalls – is a journey that starts from the Beatitudes and is realized from Matthew 25; to love and work for our most suffering brothers ”. And third, that there is – and note – “the spirit that animates all your projects and works”, that of being a Church that goes out and lives the sweet and comforting joy of evangelizing “.