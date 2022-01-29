Catholic journalists or vaccine vendors?

The consortium of Catholic media “Catholic Fact-checking” yesterday received a solemn acknowledgment from Pope Francis who dedicated an audience to him. It is the consecration of an unprecedented commitment to the dissemination of vaccines, but we cannot help but wonder if this is the mission of the Church.

Fighting fake news, but respecting people. This is one of the messages launched yesterday by Pope Francis in the audience reserved for the participants in the meeting promoted by the International Consortium of Catholic Media “Catholic fact-checking”. It goes without saying that fake news are all those articles that question the salvific value of the vaccine and the mass vaccination project. Moreover, mass vaccination, in the name of the fight against inequality – the concept is repeated once again in Pope Francis’ speech – must also cover all poor countries, where however Covid is anything but an emergency while real diseases there are others to fight.

In any case, the audience granted and the text of the Pope’s speech, constitute a clear incentive to the activity and aims of this consortium, led by the multilingual site Aleteia and which has around thirty publications associated with it, some of which are Italian, including the monthly Madre and other small businesses. More than on the Pope’s intervention, however, we would like to focus on the reality it addresses, the “Catholic fact-checking” Consortium, which we dealt with a few days ago as it received funds from Google – precisely from Google News Initiative – and uses two institutes as scientific support which – according to a site survey Church Militant – received money from the Soros and Bill and Melinda Gates foundations. The site Aleteia, leader of the Consortium, reacted very harshly to these news, however, sharing – on the site in Italian but in a completely incorrect way – The New Daily Compass And Church Militant. The denial of Aleteia in fact it touches on a whole series of secondary aspects contained in the article by Church Militant but it cannot deny the only questions that interest us and that we have taken up on Compass: the funds collected directly from Google and the partnership with institutes financed by the Soros & Gates partnership.

Especially the direct support from Google is interesting and the data is reported on the website of Catholic Fact-checking, even if they are careful not to specify the sum they have collected, an argument that even Aleteia avoids addressing in the reply, while admitting that Google News Initiative it assumed “the costs of developing the Consortium”. However, from the Google site we know that Catholic Fact-checking shared a $ 3 million pie with ten other projects selected by Google from among the 309 that had entered the competition. Not exactly loose change.

Anyway, this is the point: fact-checking is now a form of propaganda passed off as verification journalism, and Google is investing enormous resources, economic and technological, to direct information according to the canons of politically correct. Claiming to be able to get out of these tracks by being on Google’s payroll is at least naive: at least there is a community of intentions. Moreover, it is evident that the activity of the Catholic media consortium is functional to Google’s objectives, it goes exactly in the direction wanted by Google, that is to refute the reasons of anyone in the Catholic world who raises objections to mass vaccination.

It is no coincidence that we have never seen them worry about people who are undergoing serious adverse reactions to vaccines: never let them raise questions in people and discourage the goal of “all vaccinated” by bringing water to the mill of the hated “no vax”. Moreover, it is also an old strategy: every time the Lords of the World focus on a goal – birth control, abortion, euthanasia, gender, homosexuality, ecology – they punctually finance some “Catholic” acronym to overcome any resistance from the Church.

Moreover, even without questioning good faith, it is certainly unrealistic to claim to guarantee the scientific truth of information concerning a constantly evolving debate, where certain data are few and the economic and industrial interests are enormous. Just one example: those who wrote a year ago that vaccinated people would still be contagious and contagious got insults and was branded as a fake news dealer; today it is a reality so evident that it can no longer be denied. Those who predicted the limited efficacy of vaccines and the risk of repeated inoculations a year ago were pilloried; now let’s see how it’s going to end. And we could go on for a long time. How, then, can a media claim the right to confidently establish scientific truth? But above all: is this the task of the Church?

And here we come to the point that is most important to us: it is obvious that a Catholic newspaper must also inform and give an opinion on the pandemic, vaccines, emergency management and so on. But investing important resources in a project that brings together as many publications as possible to carry out a capillary one-way information work on vaccines (even if with the utmost objectivity the discourse would change little), all with a lot of blessing of the Holy See, it is something that makes you think.

One might expect such a mobilization from Catholic newspapers to defend the Church from the various black legends that over time have been built around it to discredit it and which have now entered the collective imagination; or to encourage the circulation of information on Christian communities which are persecuted in many parts of the world; or to give a voice to the Christians of the Middle East, where the Catholic presence is reduced to a flicker; or for some other objectives that have to do with the mission of the Church which is that of the salvation of souls.

Instead we mobilize and create a network in order to promote vaccines, even clearing the field of any moral concern related to the use of fetal cell lines resulting from procured abortions. It must be said that this is not new, and it is a reason that has been returning in particular for two years now: health first of all, this is the line; a wholly earthly concern, which does not at all involve the prospect of eternal life. On the contrary: the Gospel, the words of faith, are a pretext to justify totally earthly objectives. And following this thread inevitably follows the power of the world. It is not new, we said, and yet we cannot help but feel bewilderment, to be embittered.