Catholic parishioners perform Good Friday Stations of the Cross

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Catholic parishioners, together with their different congregations, participated this Good Friday afternoon in the different Stations of the Cross carried out by the Catholic Church in which the path of Christ is spiritually traveled to Mount Calvary, where he was crucified.

Congregations such as those of the Don Bosco Parish and the Las Mercedes Church meditated on the 14 stations proposed by the Catholic Church.

The route from the Church of Las Mercedes in the colonial zone, traveled the entire Las Mercedes street, taking the physical temple as the starting and ending point.

Young people, children and older adults participated in the viacrucis who on foot, on bicycles and skates walked the stations just behind the parents belonging to that parish.

The walk was accompanied by a music band from the Dominican Republic Navy and escorted by agents from the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation (Digesett).

According to several of the participants, this viacrucis was the “best in years” that the church of Las Mercedes has carried out, due to the large number of people who gathered and in turn completed the route from start to finish.

Why are the Stations of the Cross performed?

According to Catholic traditions, the viacrucis is an act of piety, a path of prayer, based on the meditation of the passion and death of Jesus Christ, on his way to Calvary.

The path is represented by a series of fourteen images of the Passion, called stations, corresponding to particular incidents that Jesus suffered for the salvation of humanity. These are held on Good Friday and the Fridays of Lent.

The 14 stations are:

Jesus is condemned to death; Jesus carries the Cross; Jesus falls for the first time; Jesus meets Mary, his Most Holy Mother; Simon of Cyrene helps carry the Cross of Jesus; Veronica wipes the face of Jesus; Jesus falls a second time; Jesus comforts the women of Jerusalem; Jesus falls a third time; Jesus is stripped of his garments; Jesus is nailed to the cross; Jesus dies on the cross; Jesus is taken down from the cross and placed in the arms of his Mother and Jesus is buried.