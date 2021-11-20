“Catholic politician who does not follow the Church gives scandal” / US Bishops on the Biden case

“The Catholic politician gives scandal if he does not follow the Church»: The text of the American Church with regard to Eucharistic coherence, approved with 222 Yes, 8 No and 2 abstentions in the last US Episcopal Conference. As you probably recall, the “case” arose immediately after the 2020 Presidential Elections regarding the victory of President Joe Biden, the second Catholic in history in the White House. Several US bishops did not like at all that a Catholic president could endorse pro-choice policies on abortion and euthanasia, so much so as to question the possibility of granting him the Eucharist as “Catholic president who opposes the teachings of the Church“.

In the text approved by the American Church no explicit reference is made to the President Dem, but we are still talking about Catholics who hold positions of authority and who therefore have “a special responsibility in following the law of the Church “. The text underlines how those who receive the Lord’s Eucharist despite having repudiated the teachings of the Church in their public and political way, “they create scandal and weaken the determination of other Catholics to be faithful to the demands of the gospel“.

US CHURCH DOCUMENT DOES NOT “CITE” BIDEN

So yes, in the text approved by the US Church there are no explicit references to Joe Biden or other politicians who support openly anti-Catholic laws, yet one cannot fail to see a rather clear indication that it deviates from the recent “green light” given by Pope Francis in the meeting with the US President in the Vatican. “We talked with the Pope about the fact that he is happy that I am a good Catholic and that I continue to receive communion», So Biden commented on his conversation with the Holy Father, triggering quite a few reactions in some authoritative eminences of the American Church. “Defend the sanctity of the Holy Eucharist, safeguarding the souls of Catholic politicians who would seriously violate the moral law and would still present themselves to receive Holy Communion, thus committing a sacrilege “, thundered the Cardinal Leo Burke and with him part of the American Episcopal Conference. Of course, in the current document approved by the US bishops there are no explicit “condemnations” that could have “become sources of discord” as the cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in recent months. The Eucharist is therefore not posed as a possible “political battle weapon” but is nevertheless reiterated as not following the dictates of the Church in this regard in any case means “give scandal “. The text, in fact, then entrusts to the individual bishops the “special task of remedying situations involving public actions contrary to the visible communion of the Church and the moral law“.

