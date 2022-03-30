CATL already produces the 3rd generation of batteries without modules, surpassing Tesla’s 4680 cells – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

The Chinese manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles CATL has presented the third generation of batteries with CTP technology (cell-to-pack) what remove modules in which the cells are usually grouped. These lithium batteries will be marketed with nickel rich (NCM) or ferrophosphate (LFP) cathodes. Called internally as “Kirin” batteries, the manufacturer claims that they will provide 13% more energy than 4680 batteries with the same battery chemistry and size.

The battery of any electric car on the market is made up of a variable number of cells formed by the electrodes (cathode and anode), the separator that prevents them from touching, and the electrolyte, in which they are immersed and through which the ions travel. . When it is in the process of discharging, the ions are released from the anode or negative electrode and travel to the cathode or positive electrode. These cells, the chemical basis of the battery, are assembled into modules and in turns modules connect to form the complete battery pack.

However, this design allows for architectural modifications so that intermediate modules can be removed. Given the liner “passive” material and modulus control omittedmore active material can be installed in the same volume and weight, ultimately leading to a higher energy density at the packet level with the same cell technology.

In addition, CTP technology has other added benefits. His construction is simplersince by dispensing with the modules, additional wiring is eliminated, which facilitates installation, reducing the time required for final packaging.

third generation cells without catll-interior modules

According to information published by the Chinese media, CTP technology allows CATL’s Kirin batteries to provide up to 13% more energy than Tesla’s 4680 cell batteries, using the same chemistry, the same format and the same size ratio .

CATL will market these batteries with two different cell cathode chemistries. The LFP version (Lithium Ferrophosphate) uses phosphate as the cathode material and a graphitic carbon electrode as the anode. Their main characteristic is that they have long life cycles, good thermal stability and work well in the electromechanical sense. Its biggest drawback is in its low specific energywhich translates into a reduction in energy density compared to other typologies, but also in a lower cost, since they do not require cobalt, an expensive and complicated material to obtain. According to CATL, this chemistry offers a gravimetric energy density of 160 Wh/kg and a volumetric energy density of 290 Wh/l.

The NCM variant (nickel cobalt manganese oxide) offers a high specific energy and, at the same time, they are very stable. For this version the values ​​of gravimetric and volumetric density are 250 Wh/kg and 450 Wh/lrespectively.

CATL thus slightly exceeds the values ​​of the currently most widespread cell-to-pack system, which is the one offered by BYD Blade batteries. In this case, they are cells with LFP iron chemistry, which initially had a density of 140 Wh/kg, but in the current long-range version of the BYD Yuan Plus they already reach 150 Wh/kg. The CATL LFP cell would exceed this value by 10 Wh/kg.

BYD Blade batteries, without modules to group the cells.

The market launch of this new generation of batteries is scheduled for April. The first beneficiaries of this new generation of batteries could be the Standard Range variants of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y that are manufactured in Shanghai and that use batteries with LFP cells from CATL. In this case, its current energy density is 125 Wh/kg. With the new generation of batteries and keeping the same chemistry, Tesla could achieve a considerable increase in autonomy.