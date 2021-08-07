Cats, Jennifer Hudson recalls the bankruptcy film | Cinema

Amid pleasant news related to feline anuses removed in post-production, a questionable realization and involuntarily trashy performances, the film version of, the film by Tom Hooper that brought the famous musical by, it was a failure across the board.

Webber himself, taking part last May 2020 in a live commentary on the 1998 version of Cats, he had voiced unveiled criticisms of the film.

In an interview on Empire it is now Jennifer Hudson to remember his experience with a film that will forever be remembered as a trashy masterpiece:

Ooh. For me Grizabella was also too emotional. I remember thinking “But how many tears can she shed?”. Do you understand the depth an actor has to push to give an honest representation of this emotion? For an actor, the trick is to keep it to himself.

About the finished product he adds:

Well, I didn’t know I would have ears and a tail. For the rest it was… Fiuu! It was very heavy and emotional the whole time. Because that’s how it is for Grizabella. It is about being rejected all the time. To be at the lowest terms. And I always had to carry all that burden singing it live. The snot that came out was real. Every drop. And I thought “If only people knew the depth of that emotion.”

Co-produced by Universal, Amblin Partners and Working Title, the film is the adaptation of the famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber that over the decades has come to generate over 4 billion dollars. At the cinema things went differently: Deadline estimated the size of the flop on a liability of approx 70 million, making a final worldwide collection forecast of 100 million dollars (40 in the USA and 60 in the rest of the world) against an official budget of 90 million dollars to which an estimated $ 115 million in marketing and distribution must be added. The estimate rises to 155 million in takings if we include home video and TV and streaming rights forecasts, and to 226 million in costs including home video. Whereas Cats He earned 74.4 million worldwide, the loss is even greater.

Cats it was shot in motion-capture and the characters then made in CGI on a “cat-sized” set. In Italy it was released on February 20, 2020.