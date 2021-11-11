Cats know exactly which room in the house you are in, even if they don’t see you

While it may seem indifferent, dozing off or busy at other chores, if you are at home, your cat always knows exactly where you are. Even if he hasn’t moved from the windowsill or the sofa, he knows perfectly well if you’re in the kitchen, bathroom or bedroom. And this applies to all members of the family, even other animals.

The proof comes from a Japanese study conducted by Professor Saho Takagi of Kyoto University, just published in the scientific journal Plos. From the experiments conducted with his team it emerged that domestic cats “follow” and “keep in mind” the position of their owner and also have the awareness of knowing where he is, so much so that they are very surprised if they hear his voice coming from. an unexpected point.

The researchers conducted the experiments directly at the cats’ homes, where a series of loudspeakers were installed that in turn broadcast the voice of their owner calling them by name. Whenever the voice came from a room that didn’t correspond to where the owner was actually located, the cats reacted with perplexity, confused that the voice didn’t come from where they expected it to be.

“Many animals probably have mental representations of where others are: it is a form of socio-spatial cognition – explains Professor Takagi -. We tested whether cats mentally map the spatial location of their owner or another familiar living being and, in line with

our prediction, they showed surprise in case of mismatch. This certifies a cognitive ability that so far no one had identified ».

