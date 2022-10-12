“Cats were treated like small dogs, when they had nothing to do with it”

Veterinary medicine, like human medicine, is advancing by leaps and bounds for this reason, the tendency to consult specific animals, such as dogs, cats or exotic animals, is increasing. While the figure of the trusted veterinarian remains, who knew “a little of everything”, increases the possibility of seeing a specialist.

In fact, for Fátima Blanco, a veterinarian specialized in Feline Medicine (or “felinologist”, as she says on her Twitter), feline consultations are even more important than those of dogs, since the cat is an animal that gets very stressed with the changes and, especially with visits to the vet.



Fatima White Veterinary specialist in Feline Medicine

Pontevedra, 1980 Blanco was predestined to dedicate herself to Medicine, although what her father, a doctor, and her mother, a nurse, did not expect was that she would do it with animals. Since she was three years old, she was already saying that when she grew up she wanted to be a veterinarian and, today, she works in a clinic specializing in Feline Medicine. She obtained a Veterinary Degree from the University of Santiago de Compostela, a Master’s Degree in Feline Specialty from IMPROVE and another in Feline Medicine from TECH. Now, after other courses related to the feline world and feline ethology, she is studying a third master’s degree.

Why did you decide to dedicate yourself to veterinary medicine and, specifically, to Feline Medicine?It was totally vocational. At the age of three I already wanted to be one and, being my father a doctor and my mother a nurse, I decided that I wanted to work with animals, which was what I liked. As for Feline Medicine, I have seen cats since the beginning of my professional career, in the clinic we have worked with feline colonies and we have been involved with protectors and others. It was during my maternity leave that I decided to officially specialize in it because, in reality, at the clinic I was already in charge of the felines. Today, my consultation is only about cats.

What is meant by Feline Medicine?Cats are a completely different species than dogs and any other. Previously, they were treated as small dogs, but in reality, they have nothing to do with it. Being an expert in Feline Medicine covers all areas of veterinary medicine, but only in one species, in this case, the cat. And, of course, those of us who dedicate ourselves to this, must also have knowledge of feline ethology, although many times it is not part of the specialization degree or master’s degree.

Cats are animals that get very stressed, our job as veterinarians is to try to minimize that as much as possible

Why is it so important to separate the cat from other species in a veterinary clinic?For what I was saying that they are completely different, starting with the same environment, which has to be specific to them, with pheromones so that the animal enters and does not smell of different species and is much more relaxed. Cats are animals that get very stressed, so our job as veterinarians is to try to minimize that stress as much as possible.

How should a feline consultation be?The ideal is that they be consultations with safe spaces for them, that they feel protected and that they feel that they are in a safe place, that is why pheromones help, since they use them when they rub against objects or with ourselves, to mark their territory. On the other hand, we also need it to be as clean as possible and that there are no holes that are difficult to access and therefore difficult to clean.





Before, the same veterinarian was always visited to treat both dogs, cats or other smaller animals, why is specialized consultation now recommended?It is something that is beginning to exist now. For example, in big cities like Madrid or Barcelona, ​​it is very common to find clinics that have consultations only for dogs or only for cats, in smaller cities like Pontevedra, where I live and have mine, now specialists are beginning to emerge . In fact, we do a lot of teamwork between clinics, sending patients from one to another, since not all of us can know everything. In my case, I can also treat a dog, but I prefer it to be seen by a specialist, as is the case with treatments such as x-rays, ultrasounds or the like. It is very important that general practitioners send our patients to the specialist when necessary, even if it is only to corroborate our diagnosis. In the daily clinic, we solve many cases as if we were a hospital, since today the clinics are very well equipped, but, for example, we cannot do night hospitalizations, since we do not have staff in the consultation at night.

Of the aspects that exist today to work on feline behavior, which one do you prefer and use?My way of working is based on scientific feline evidence. I like to work with scientific studies that support results and carried out by professionals in the field. In this sense, I am totally skeptical.

In the daily clinic we solve many cases as if we were a hospital since today the clinics are very well equipped

What kind of cases do you usually deal with in your practice?Very typical consultations such as urination in unwanted places, aggressiveness between cats that have presented badly or against relatives, cats that scratch the furniture… For example, with the issue of urination, it is very common to see cats that do pee outside the litter box and, in most cases, it is due to a behavioral problem or simply because the litter box is placed in an inappropriate place (like next to the washing machine).

The introduction of new animals having one at home is another very common issue and one that people do not know how to manage, starting with the fact that a quarantine has to be carried out that almost no one respects and, on the other hand, because we have to think about whether our current pet will be well with another pet. If we decide to go ahead, we should consult a veterinarian on how to properly set the house to promote good coexistence between both cats. In fact, sometimes we have to redirect the case to the ethologist, who is the one who goes to the home and changes things, since sometimes it is not only a matter of changing the cat, but of changing the humans.