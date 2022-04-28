Catsuit: Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian… They all confirm the return of this ultra-sexy 80s fashion trend
As for Stella McCartney, she draws her inspiration from the Studio 54 period, with elephant leg cuts and a pop chromatic palette. A model recently seen on Sandra Bullockat the premiere of the film The Unforgivable in Los Angeles, which offered a sportswear adaptation, accessorized with a fitted blazer over it and a matching pocket square.
Impossible to talk about catsuits right now without mentioning Balenciaga ! On the program: flashy and close-fitting models staged by Dua Lipa for his tour Future Nostalgia and by Kim Kardashian during the last Paris Fashion Week, in the front row of the parade of Asked.
A trend that only continues
Dior, Nensi Dojaka, Blumarine, Michael Kors, Coperni, Diesel, Lanvin… Silhouettes dressed in catsuits flocked to the presentations of the fall-winter 2022-2023 collections, thus confirming its fashion potential, between sportswear allure and assumed femininity. A true exercise in style, whether equipped with daring cutouts or imagined in its most simple version, the catsuit is proving to be next season’s strong statement piece.
How to adopt the catsuit trend this spring?
Among our favorite models: cut out by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Stella McCartneyfeaturing his signature crescent-shaped logo by marine greenhousewith psychedelic print by Emilio Pucci or in rib knit by Mango…
