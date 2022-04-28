Catsuit: Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian… They all confirm the return of this ultra-sexy 80s fashion trend

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of “The Unforgivable” in Los AngelesSteve Granitz/FilmMagic

As for Stella McCartney, she draws her inspiration from the Studio 54 period, with elephant leg cuts and a pop chromatic palette. A model recently seen on Sandra Bullockat the premiere of the film The Unforgivable in Los Angeles, which offered a sportswear adaptation, accessorized with a fitted blazer over it and a matching pocket square.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga. Dua Lipa in Balenciaga on her tour Future Nostalgia. Jason Koerner

Impossible to talk about catsuits right now without mentioning Balenciaga ! On the program: flashy and close-fitting models staged by Dua Lipa for his tour Future Nostalgia and by Kim Kardashian during the last Paris Fashion Week, in the front row of the parade of Asked.

A trend that only continues

Dior, Nensi Dojaka, Blumarine, Michael Kors, Coperni, Diesel, Lanvin… Silhouettes dressed in catsuits flocked to the presentations of the fall-winter 2022-2023 collections, thus confirming its fashion potential, between sportswear allure and assumed femininity. A true exercise in style, whether equipped with daring cutouts or imagined in its most simple version, the catsuit is proving to be next season’s strong statement piece.

Alaïa fashion show fall-winter 2022-2023 collection Courtesy of Alaïa Blumarine show fall-winter 2022-2023 collectionDaniele Oberrauch / Gorunway.com Coperni show fall-winter 2022-2023 collectionCourtesy of Coperni

How to adopt the catsuit trend this spring?

Among our favorite models: cut out by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Stella McCartneyfeaturing his signature crescent-shaped logo by marine greenhousewith psychedelic print by Emilio Pucci or in rib knit by Mango…

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello – Open-back cut-out jersey jumpsuit €2,290 Saint Laurent by Matchesfashion.com Marine Serre – Crescent Moon Print Jersey Jumpsuit 460 € Marine Serre via Matchesfashion.com

Emilio Pucci – Printed Stretch Jumpsuit 390 € Emilio Pucci via Net-a-porter.com Stella McCartney – Flared Jumpsuit €1,195 Stella McCartney via Mytheresa.com

Girlfriend Collective jumpsuit in stretch recycled fabric 88 € Girlfriend Collective via Net-a-porter.com Alaïa – Laser-cut stretch jersey jumpsuit €2,300 Alaïa via Net-a-porter.com

Oséree – Work bodysuit with lace details 255 € Oseree via Farfetch.com Wolford x Amina Muaddi – Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit 550 € Wolford x Amina Muaddi via Farfetch.com

Mango – Rib knit jumpsuit H&M – Seamless jumpsuit

More than fashion on Vogue.fr:

How Zendaya and Emily Ratajkowski are making the monochrome trend chicer than ever?

There was no escaping it: the Julia Fox phenomenon in 16 devastating looks

Comfortable and ultra-fashionable, these flip flops at very low prices are perfect for modeling Scandinavian cool

Even more Vogue on YouTube: