Cattleya: Colombian and Venezuelan were sold in the DR

The Colombian Y Venezuelan rescued from a network of international sexual exploitation through the Operation Cattleya, were offered through catalogs sent to “customers” via WhatsApp or through social networks; in them the rates of the “services” by time and place were established.

The members of the network had several apartments in the Coco Real Residential, located in Bávaro, Punta Cana, La Altagracia province, to market women. They also sold the “Cattleyas” in the Dominican capital; at the Hotel Caribe and at the Hotel Oscar Inn (located near the Palace of Justice in Ciudad Nueva).

According to the report of the Public Ministry, if the client wanted it, the victims were taken to the required address, but always under the supervision of one of the members of the network and depending on the time with one of these girls, the clients paid from 200 to 2,000 dollars.

The investigators say that they rescued more than 80 women, who were forced to have sexual relations with the clients to obtain economic benefits.

suspected human traffickers reached poor or vulnerable women in their countries of origin. They were offered to come to the Dominican Republic to work as waitresses in bars or restaurants in Punta Cana, under the promise of receiving a high income.

When they got the interest of the victims, the members of the network were in charge of covering the costs of airfare, passport issuance and put them up in hotels and apartments, where they allegedly stripped them of documents, revealed to them that they had to pay between 3,000 and $4,000 if they wanted to be released. Since the women had no resources, they exploited them sexually.

The Public Ministry says that the members of the network kept 50% of what the clients paid and that the other 50% was for the payment of the alleged debt for having brought them to the Dominican Republic.

Charges against 16 people

In this case, the Public Ministry has filed charges against 16 people: José Miguel Michel Guridis (Michel), Daniel Enrique Inirio Abreu (Daniel), José Alberto Soriano Rosario (Surgeon), Oscar Wicene and Melvin José Valentín Peguero.

Also against Cristina Virginia González Hernández, María Paula Murillo Vargas, Louis Marie Nephtalie, Oliver Arnaud Lewinski and/or Timothy William Case Renee, Robert Lee Eleuterio Paniagua Díaz, Angélica Jhoana Quintero Niño, Marie Fokina Achille (Fior, Flor or Flores), Alejandro Arturo Batista Bustamante (the Cat), Ramón Altagracia Oviedo Castillo, Carlos Jhonatan Walwyn Campusano Díaz (Carlos) and Braulio Manuel Lugo.

Role of traffickers

Within the structure there were well-defined roles. A group was in charge of capturing the women in their countries and bringing them to the Dominican Republic. Others had the role of taking them to the accommodation where they were held. There were also those who were in charge of promotion (looking for men to sell them sexual services); while some had to watch over and guard the women while they were with a client. They also transferred the victims when the clients requested the service at home, and waited for the victims to finish to collect the money and return them to the lodging.