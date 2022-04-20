Cattolica: Sunday “Medicine for women” between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance

Sunday 8 May, at 5 pm, the Museo della Regina will host the intervention of Prof. Gabriella Zuccolin as part of the series of meetings “Women, gender and history”. The last appointment will try to shed light on the figure of the mother, the midwife and the nurse in the late medieval centuries, through the examination of the figure and work of the doctor Michele Savonarola (1385-1466) and some unpublished letters written by court ladies of the end of the century. XV (Eleonora d’Aragona, Isabella and Beatrice d’Este, Anna Sforza). Savonarola’s “De regimine pregnantium”, the first text ever composed in a vulgar language in Western Europe entirely dedicated to the themes of conception, pregnancy and childbirth, but also to pediatrics and childcare, allows us to investigate the theme of ” medicine for women ”between the late Middle Ages and the Italian Renaissance. In fact, especially in Italy, the demand for information on these issues grows in the late medieval centuries, a demand that comes not only from the practical medical sector, but above all from citizens of wealthy social classes, fathers of families increasingly interested in procreation and exercising a form of control over those women – primarily midwives and nurses, but also the other women of the house – often held responsible, due to inexperience, for the deaths of children and young mothers.

Gabriella Zuccolin she is a researcher at the University of Pavia, where she teaches History of Medieval Philosophy. You deal with the history of philosophical and scientific thought in the late antique, medieval and humanistic periods, with particular attention to the history of medicine. She was Research Fellow at Villa I Tatti – The Harvard University Center for Italian Renaissance Studies, Florence, in 2018, and Wellcome Trust Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge from 2013 to 2017. volumes “Michele Savonarola medico humano.” “Physiognomy, ethics and religion at the Este court” (2018) and “Twins in the Middle Ages. Philosophical, medical and theological issues “(2019). You also edited the English edition of Michele Savonarola’s treatise “De regimine pregnantium”.

Free admission with FFP2 mask subject to availability. Limited number, booking recommended.

Info and reservations:

0541 966577-775

museo@cattolica.net