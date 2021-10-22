Catwoman by Ed Brubaker: noir forays into comics

Before finding Selina Kyle on the big screen in The Batman, let’s read some of the best stories dedicated to her.

Eighty years, never worn so well. Catwoman, stage name – so to speak – of Selina Kyle is one of the most long-lived and beloved characters of the Bat-verse. Sometimes an enemy, sometimes an ally, from a certain moment onwards companion of the Caped Crusader, Catwoman fascinates precisely by virtue of its complexity. Its appearance is known to all and has lent itself over time to different interpretations and restyles. At the cinema, as the fandom has known for a while now, she will soon be played by actress Zoe Kravitz already showing a convincing look. Before Kravitz, Selina was brought to the big screen beautifully by Michelle Pfeiffer, in Batman Returns (directed by Tim Burton, 1992) and later by Halle Berry And Anne Hathaway. This character has not always been treated as he deserves, to be honest. And, moreover, for a long time it has been considered little more than a shoulder of the protagonist, at least by not very concentrated readers. There are, however, several narrative cycles that do Selina justice and put her at the center of great stories. Among these, there is certainly the Catwoman from And Brubaker, drawn (largely) by Darwyn Cooke.

Read also:

Catwoman has disappeared

To approach the character of Selina Kyle, Brubaker he extracted the literary essence from it. Who is Catwoman? A femme fatale, a thief, an unscrupulous woman (?), An elusive spirit of the Gotham slums. He knows luxury, but also misery and he doesn’t steal from the rich to give to the poor, but almost. It is not driven by pure altruistic spirit, but by a more angry survival instinct. And, when he is out of danger, he finds himself reflecting and wondering: who is Catwoman? Ed Brubaker with skill he introduces the character of “his” Selina Kyle making him disappear: Selina is dead, her killer – the cat woman from Gotham – is on the loose. The detective sets out to find him Slam Bradley in the story written by Brubaker and designed by Cooke which is called – in fact – On the trail of Catwoman published on Detective Comics starting from August 2001.

With the classic tones of noir, a third-person narrative and the point of view of a private investigator, Brubaker manages to build a smoky, mysterious aura around a character that we discover here as for the first time. Or rather, all of us readers know perfectly well that Catwoman cannot have killed Selina Kyle, since it is the same person. But can we really be sure? The truth, and Brubaker’s narrative subtlety lie precisely in not contradicting this admittedly false premise, apparently built on purpose to be disproved. In fact, in a way, Catwoman killed Selina Kyle, and Seline Kyle now wants revenge. And then he kills Catwoman in turn. Momentarily.

The character of Slam Bradley will be one of the many figures that gravitate around the figure of Selina, fascinated like everyone by the magnetism of the woman. A dame to kill forhe said Frank Miller in a city ​​of sin equally fetid. So when Bradley’s cigar-and-whiskey-heavy tale reaches its climax, the detective will uncover Selina’s secret, and be ready to sacrifice himself for her too. And the reward will be only the indulgent look of the Cat, which will reward him with her friendship and gratitude.

Loading... Advertisements

Brubaker rewrites the contemporary Catwoman

Resurfaced from an anonymity in which she had ended up by choice, Selina returns to action in her Gotham. What we find in the tables of Brubaker and Cooke is a woman in rebirth, who puts together the pieces of a past life too quickly. How binding is that costume, how much has Catwoman taken possession of her existence and her personality? As a “normal” contemporary tragic heroine (remember The Sopranos, and how she did school in this regard), Catwoman goes to the analyst. And the healing process will also turn into an overturning of one’s role: no longer just a thief, an omnipresent but anarchist figure in Gotham’s crime, but a vigilante of the East End, one of the most infamous neighborhoods in the city, the his Neighborhood. Later, with other authors and in other years, she will also become the boss of the organized crime in the neighborhood, but that’s another story.

Of necessity, virtue. Selina’s decision to go back to wearing the latex clothes of the Cat and to take care of her neighborhood was born out of a moral bond that awakens in her a sense of risk and adventure. In the cycle of stories Anodyne (published in 2002 on Catwoman) Selina finds herself searching for and then confronting a serial killer of prostitutes, who is decimating the neighborhood professionals. As she expresses herself in a monologue that shakes and slaps the reader, nobody cares about these women, neither the police nor Batman. Selina thus poses as the one who defends the real last of the city, healing the wounds of the ruthless management of the Bat Man. In Brubaker’s stories, Catwoman takes on the burden of those who – like her – have been misunderstood, frowned upon, judged. And for this abandoned. It is not the spirit of vengeance of a multi-equipped millionaire orphan that moves this true heroic spirit of Gotham, but pure humanity that does not waste itself in lessons but acts precisely where it is needed.

The hard life in Gotham

In the loop Disguises (also published in Catwoman in 2002), Ed Brubaker resumes Holly Robinson, a character created by Miller and Mazzucchelli in 1987. Holly has always been an ally (and friend) of Selina, and in the Brubaker’s stories she returns to take on the role of right-hand man. It is Selina’s eyes and ears where the Cat has no access, it is her protege. Somehow Holly embodies the longing for the redemption of the protagonist, which takes her off the street, looks after her and hopes in every way to save her. As it happens, however, in the most interesting stories, the path to the happy ending is far from linear and full of stumbling blocks and dead ends. And also of enchanting literary moments. At the beginning of this four-part story, Holly gives us a long and beautiful monologue about her addiction and how hard it is to evade.

With a narrative that amazes those who expect the misguided representation of crime typical of comics, in which violence is practiced by villain over the top, Holly talks about drugs. He talks about how intrusive it is, how it insinuates itself into his every thought, how it becomes a lens through which to look at the world, like a pair of dehumanizing glasses. Here, too, Brubaker draws his ink from the best of noir literature, which doesn’t mind being dirty and unsightly. Holly and Selina, then, will fight (along with the welcome back Slam Bradley) with the corrupt police, with no qualms when it comes to looking after their own business. Brubaker’s Gotham is real, murky, sick and doesn’t discount anyone. If anyone can save her, or at least soften the blow before the next injustice, that is Selina, champion of those who have had enough, of those who love their neighborhood of junkies, beggars and prostitutes. And he does not tolerate that the arrogance of the strongest falls upon them.