Catwoman has more than seven lives

Third: The good wife

The DC Comics Multiverse exploded during the 1970s, a period in which a number of authors began to experiment with a concept, Earth-Two, which allowed them to imagine a parallel reality where the four-color archetypes had the opportunity to develop as characters. Thus, it was decided not only that Bruce and Selina would be husband and wife in this dimension, but also that they would have a daughter together: Helena, who would later grow up to become The Huntress. Until now, Catwoman has never been a character with its own entity, but rather a partner/romantic interest of Batman, defined solely in relation to him. Or, more specifically, in the shadow of it. As a sample, a button: the Selina of Earth-Two ends up dying in the arms of her lover, but not before confessing that everything she did (that is, abandoning her criminal life to reform by his side) she did for him… Thank goodness that Frank Miller would change that state of affairs in the late 1980s.

Fourth: The protective sister

Batman: Year Onewritten by Miller and drawn by David Mazzucchelli, doubles as the origin story that Selina Kyle never had, reimagining her as a working-class dominatrix who does whatever it takes to survive in Gotham’s red-light district. However, his relationship with Holly Robinson, an underage prostitute who works for the same pimp as her, inaugurated a new facet of the character, bringing him closer to the dimension of mentor/protector/older sister that Bruce Wayne always had towards his different Robins. Some comics after Year one They directly introduced us to Maggie Kyle, Selina’s blood sister, although the character did not work. The more or less maternalistic friendship relationships that Catwoman established with different girls, especially in her regular series, culminated in 2015 with her official coming out, although not all the fandom received her willingly… In any case, the character is canonically bisexual from then on, something to which many of the audiovisual adaptations where it appears allude to in a veiled way.

Fifth: The revived secretary

Michelle Pfeiffer was one of the candidates for the character of Vicki Vale in Batman (1989), but his destiny was to wear that black latex suit which, according to the magazines of the time, cost a thousand dollars and was so uncomfortable that the actress sweated the equivalent of her body weight during each day of filming… Not to mention that the costume team forgot to put a functional zipper on it. It doesn’t matter, because Pfeiffer’s interpretation goes far beyond a costume: her Selina Kyle is, along with The Penguin, the true protagonist of a show where masked balls, psychotic outbreaks and resurrections via animalistic-supernatural intervention are the norm, never the exception. The epilogue of the film promised more Catwoman in successive installments, perhaps even her own spin offbut batmanforever (1995) opted for a different direction and the solo film lasted until 2004, although poor Halle Berry had to defend the least stimulating vision of the character imaginable.

Sixth: The Redeemed Revolutionary

Much luckier Anne Hathaway had in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), where he played a criminal looking for a macguffin able to zero his history and hopefully provide him with a second chance. This Catwoman was class-conscious enough to be at the forefront of a revolution against the 1%, even though she ultimately gave it all up for love (specifically, for the love of Bruce Wayne). In general, and until the arrival of Zöe Kravitz in batman (2022), Hathaway’s was probably the Cat closest to the current spirit of comics, in which the former supervillain has almost completely disappeared to make way for an antiheroine that, eye, was about to walk down the aisle in the stage scripted by Tom King.

Seventh: The Vengeful Antiheroine

At the suggestion of director Matt Reeves, Kravitz and Robert Pattinson based their relationship on the one Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland had in Klute (1971), one of the many neo-noirs of which batman drinks quite transparently. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this incarnation is seeing how it closes a circle that was open eighty years ago: Selina is once again a kind of femme fatalebut now she does not accept that no one threatens her with lashes.