“Catwoman is bisexual,” said Zoe Kravitz, actress of “The Batman”

batmanstarring British actor Robert Pattinson, has a new Catwoman this time in charge of Zoe Kravitz who defined his character in a blunt way: “he is bisexual”.

Kravitz composed Selina Kyle with that characteristic in batmanand confirmed that “this cat has no eyes for bats. She is much broader in her sexual choice.”

The Warner Bros. film directed by Matt Reeves features the character of Kravitz, as a young thief just trying to find Anika, her roommate, who mysteriously disappeared.







Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at “The Batman” presentation. Photo/EFE



Selina Kyle calls her “baby” in the film, which potentially hints that the friendship between the two has other characteristics. However, Anika is only referred to as Selina’s “friend” in the film.

When Kravitz was asked directly if Catwoman had a girlfriendthe actress, who rose to fame for her character in the HBO series, Big Little Liesalong with Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, confirmed that Selina and Anika were more than friends.

“They were girlfriends, that’s how I played my character. The two had a romantic relationship. Catwoman is bisexual,” Kravitz told the Australian media pedestrian.

What the director of “The Batman” said about the bisexual Catwoman

"One of the things he said to me, which I loved, was: I'm drawn to the abandoned because I was abandoned myself, and because of that, my character wants to take care of the rejected. Catwoman sees Anika as another deserter and that is why she loves her very much." Reeves commented.







Zoe Kravitz with her version of Catwoman. Photo / AFP.



The director also noted that Zoe Kravitz’s character is not openly declared bisexual in the film, but it can be interpreted that wayespecially since the relationship between Selina and Anika is “deep,” Reeves said.

And added that “Catwoman has an intimacy, a beautiful and sincere affection for her friend. And that’s much more than sexualReeves concluded.

How long is “The Batman”

The new version of the DC Comics classic has Robert Pattinson as Batmanreplacing Ben Affleck, whose election was surrounded by great controversy.

The film was shot during the coronavirus pandemic and had several interruptions, among other things, due to Pattinson’s contagion when there were still no COVID vaccines.

batman represents the new rebirth of the films about this DC superhero, whose costume has been donned by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Bale and Affleck, the last to appear in the cinema, in Justice League, released five years ago.







Zoe Kravitz with her version of Catwoman. Photo / AFP.



Now it’s Pattinson’s turn who has gotten into the skin of a character as iconic, complex and powerful as Batman, although for his new characterization he has kept the very white tone of the skin and the dark circles that refer to a vampire.

But the truth is that Pattinson’s face hardly goes away, as he continually hides behind Batman’s mask and lets Bruce Wayne out very little.

One of the concerns of the fans, and the spectators of batman, is how long the movie is. Since it is long, it extends to almost three hours, punctually 2 hours and 55 minutes.

