“Catwoman: Stalked”, the best thief in the world in a DC animated film

“Catwoman: Stalked” follows the part-time villain and occasional hero as she tries to steal a valuable jewel when her past crimes come back to take their toll. (Warner Bros.)

Catwoman: stalkedknown in its original title as Catwoman: Hunted, is a Japanese-American animated version, based on the character of cat woman from DC Comicsfrom Bill Finger Y Bob Kane. For those who didn’t know, it is the 44th project in the line of animated original films from the DC Universe (DCUAOM). It premiered on February 8, 2022, from a script by Greg Weissman and was directed by Shinsuke Terasawa.

In the movie, Catwoman, who is also known as Selina Kyle, has no qualms about risking all seven of her lives if the world’s most valuable emerald jewel is at stake. But with Batgirl and Interpol doing their best to interrupt her fun, it’s up to her to tread carefully. In addition to the sea beast Leviathan, some ruthless killers and a host of events and mishaps complicate this game of chase for the cunning feline.

Animated film directed by animation director Shinsuke Terasawa. (Warner Bros.)

Catwoman: stalked is starring Elizabeth Gillies (American actress, singer, dancer, and songwriter, known for playing Fallon Carrington on the series Dynasty, from netflix) as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), alongside Stephanie Beatrice (Bat-woman), Jonathan Banks, Steve Blum, Lauren Cohan, Zehrah Fazal, JNathan Frakes, Kirby Howell-Baptiste Y Kelly Hu.

The soundtrack of the film is made by yutaka yamada, known for his work in tokyo avengers Y Alice in Borderlands. On the other hand, other faces join the project, including as a producer attached to Ethan Spaulding, Colin ABV Lewiswho worked in The Simpson Y Sam Registerand who produced several DC animated projects.

Elizabeth Egan Gillies, also known as Liz Gillies, is the voice of Catwoman. (Warner Bros.)

what the critics say

Like all productions, whether they are spin-offs, adaptations, or projects of a classic character, there will always be people who talk about them; either for better or worse. So, we will let you know what some figures said regarding Catwoman: stalked then. A help for you to push yourself to see it.

Sam Stone from CBR said: “It beautifully blends a classic anime with the intensity of a heist movie. In addition, their characters and environment designs are colorful and well lit.”

On the other hand, Jesse Scheden from IGN noted: “ It benefits from a strong and efficient script and a talented voice cast, but above all, it manages to combine the DC superhero universe with a stunning anime aesthetic.”

“Catwoman: Stalked” is a superhero movie. (Warner Bros.)

Catwoman: stalked ranks 139th in the DC Comics Ranking in Animation. ¡Enjoy it on HBO Max, where you will also find other versions of this villain!

