Catwoman star Halle Berry “would love” to direct a remake of the film

“I’d like to direct Catwoman. If I can do it now, knowing what I know, having had this experience, and reimagining that world the way I reimagined this story. Bruised was written for a 25-year-old Irish Catholic white girl, and I reimagined it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and do it again. Do it again now that I know what I know [sulla regia]Halle Berry told Jake Hamilton as she talked about her directorial debut on Bruised.

Because Halle Berry would like to remake Catwoman

Berry added: “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do, and not just saving women from their cracking faces. I would make the stakes much higher, and I think I would make it more inclusive of both men and women ”. Catwoman was not well received when it came out in 2004, and grossed just $ 82 million worldwide. The film sees Berry’s character Patience killed by her employers after hearing that an upcoming skin cream has devastating side effects. She is then mysteriously resuscitated by a cat – which gives her feline powers.

Divi & tv series: Happy birthday to Halle Berry

When will we see Catwoman again

Despite being based on the DC Comics character, the film had no connection with the Batman universe. Catwoman’s next live-action appearance will be in the upcoming The Batman, starring Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. The character was also played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns and Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises. The Batman will arrive on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the major movie release dates in the coming months to plan your theatrical trips.