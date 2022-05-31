Entertainment

Catwoman, the mysterious vigilante who accompanies Batman

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

In Batmanthe recent premiere of hbo max under your proposal From the Cinema to your Home, you can see a modern version of Catwoman, the mysterious cat-loving woman who, like the vigilante of Gotham City, seeks to take justice into her own hands. In this last appearance, the interpretation of the character is in charge of Zoë Kravitz, who accompanies Robert Pattinson in the production directed by Matt Reeves.

In her appearances, she has represented both sides of the coin: one more obstacle in Batman’s missions, or an ally and lover. To understand the complexity of this character, let’s review where this mysterious woman came from.

hbomax series hbomax 2
Subscribe to HBO MAX

WHO IS CATWOMAN?

Selina Kyle is a lonely woman, a cat lover, who apart from her animals has no other company in life. Another of the fundamental factors that characterizes this vigilante is her criminal facet, since, in all of her appearances, Batman meets her at the crime scene and from there begins her relationship with her.

WHY DID HE BECOME CATWOMAN?

In her different versions, Selina Kyle is a woman whose parents were taken from her by violence when she was just a child. As a result of this, she finds in the cats her only refuge and her safe place. Thus, she decides to adopt the character of Catwoman and become a criminal who seeks revenge for her past. But, in all of her appearances, Batman crosses her path and after a rocky start between the two of them, an unconventional relationship is born.

You will like it: Official trailer The Matrix Resurrections leaves expectations high

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Grupo Firme and its manager prepare DEMAND against “Los Buitres de Culiacán, Sinaloa”; These are the details

3 mins ago

They reveal the secret: the young princess Leia from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is officially announced | TV and Show

4 mins ago

Lizbeth Rodríguez from behind is presumed beautiful and shakes her hips

14 mins ago

African Nights Festival | An ambitious program, a lasting controversy

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button