Catwoman, the mysterious vigilante who accompanies Batman

In Batmanthe recent premiere of hbo max under your proposal From the Cinema to your Home, you can see a modern version of Catwoman, the mysterious cat-loving woman who, like the vigilante of Gotham City, seeks to take justice into her own hands. In this last appearance, the interpretation of the character is in charge of Zoë Kravitz, who accompanies Robert Pattinson in the production directed by Matt Reeves.

In her appearances, she has represented both sides of the coin: one more obstacle in Batman’s missions, or an ally and lover. To understand the complexity of this character, let’s review where this mysterious woman came from.

WHO IS CATWOMAN?

Selina Kyle is a lonely woman, a cat lover, who apart from her animals has no other company in life. Another of the fundamental factors that characterizes this vigilante is her criminal facet, since, in all of her appearances, Batman meets her at the crime scene and from there begins her relationship with her.

WHY DID HE BECOME CATWOMAN?

In her different versions, Selina Kyle is a woman whose parents were taken from her by violence when she was just a child. As a result of this, she finds in the cats her only refuge and her safe place. Thus, she decides to adopt the character of Catwoman and become a criminal who seeks revenge for her past. But, in all of her appearances, Batman crosses her path and after a rocky start between the two of them, an unconventional relationship is born.

WHERE CAN I SEE CATWOMAN?

In his appearances in the films of the DC UNIVERSEwhose stories are available on the screens of hbomax, It has always been played by great actresses. Starting in 1992, where Michelle Pfeiffer plays a dark and seductive Catwoman who offers her help to Bruce Wayne to save the city from Penguin Man in BATMAN RETURNS.

Years later, the rise of the character caused Halle Berry to put on the suit to star CATWOMAN, making her first appearance in a story that narrates the life of this vigilante. In this facet, her name is Patience Phillips, who leads a double life and swears to stop Hedare Beauty from launching a dangerous product in an unsuspecting world, while suffering police persecution.

We move on to Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, a professional thief who is hired for special jobs, who develops a bond with Batman to the point of learning that it is Bruce Wayne in BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RISE.

We finally come to Zoë Kravitz, in the most recent premiere of Batman, a young woman who works in a nightclub with a single goal: to avenge her mother’s death at the hands of Carmine Falcone, a powerful mob boss who controls organized crime in the city from the shadows. On her way, she crosses paths with Bruce Wayne and helps him reveal the truth about Gotham City’s corrupt elite.

DO CATWOMAN AND BATMAN HAVE A RELATIONSHIP?

Although Catwoman and Batman share moments full of seduction and attraction, their relationship is contradictory… and, for some reason, in the end they always end up fighting shoulder to shoulder against various villains. However, this pair of masked vigilantes have similar purposes and surely their paths will cross at some point.

All these titles in which Catwoman, an unconventional heroine, takes action, are available for hbomax, where together with Batman he will face different villains who threaten to sow terror in Gotham City.

