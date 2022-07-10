Cauã Reymond turned Ángeles Araya red: She told her she looks like Gal Gadot

Cauã Reymond was the protagonist this Tuesday morning in an interview conducted by Ángeles Araya and Mirna Schindler on “Tu día”, on Channel 13. There, the protagonist of “Vidas ajenas” and “Avenida Brasil”, recalled that he visited our country in 2016, after the broadcast of the successful Brazilian television series where he played “Jorgito”.

About his private life, the actor, who has been married to the model for three years Mariana Goldfarb and has a 10-year-old daughter, Sofía, with her ex Grazi Massafera, said that for him social networks are a double-edged sword.

“It’s hard, because Instagram changed everything,” he said. “For me Instagram is using a tool. For example, if I give an interview and the journalist puts something that is not true, I can clarify it. I can also promote my work, so that what I am doing is known. I am still learning to find the balance between privacy, between what I need to show and what I don’t,” pointed out.

But what caught the most attention was Cauã Reymond commented to Ángeles Araya about her resemblance to a famous Hollywood actress: “You look like Gal Gadot. Have you been told that before?”he told the blushing cheerleader.

Regarding this, and after the end of the broadcast of “Your day”, Ángeles Araya confessed that “at first I didn’t understand, I thought he was bothering me and later, when he repeated it to me, I said, from where? But now I find that I even look alike (laughs).”

“You never find yourself similar to anyone. Now, Gal Gadot is great, it’s the meek compliment that told me… it’s better not to meet him in person, why should I disappoint him?sentenced the cheerleader of “Your day”.

