Cauet in Yelle’s sights: the singer denounces “a really bad schoolboy joke”

A controversy that would have gone well. Cauet, the famous radio host, is again in the center of attention after an incident, which occurred on one of his shows in 2008, came to the surface. The singer Yelle mentions it in the interview she gave to journalist Chloé Thibaud for her book All for Music. In this book, she has 15 women artists testify on different aspects of their careers, such as Françoise Hardy who criticizes the new generation. Yelle, she looks back on that day when Cauet kissed her by force.

At the time, the young woman had a string of successes. After his tube Talk to my hand, in duet with Michaël Youn, everything went well for her. In 2008, when she had released her first album a year earlier, she was invited by Cauet on the radio to present her remix of Hot’N’Cold by Katy Perry. The host had kissed her on the mouth without his consent. “At the end of the show, Cauet is next to me and he holds out his cheek and tells me like “Give me a kiss, we’re done”. I approach and, obviously, at the last moment, he turns his head and kisses me on the mouth »she explained to Chloé Thibaud, according to an extract reported by Tele-Leisure.

“I felt really bad”

At the time, Yelle had not reacted too much. ” I thought it was a really bad schoolboy jokethat it was not dramatic”she added. “I felt really bad… Becausesomething was done to me that I didn’t want to be done to me, at prime time, in a highly watched show. »

If Yelle, whose real name is Julie Budet, had a bad time at this moment, in addition to not having been respected, it was also the context that had put her in a slightly disturbed emotional state. At that time, Yelle was already a daring, committed artist. She spoke frankly about sex in her song I want to see youdenouncing the behavior of the members of the TTC group, in particular for their sexism. “I was spoken to very badly or I was hyper cataloged because I talked about sex in my songs. I think that I was not armed enough to answer it at that time but that today I would experience it differently. »

