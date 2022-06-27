caught by the tax authorities as it ignites the Cannes Film Festival

Accused of tax evasion, Shakira must once again be accountable to the Spanish courts. The prosecution accuses her in particular of not having paid her taxes during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014. The singer claimed to live in the Bahamas most of the year over the period concerned. Don’t worry, Objeko’s editorial staff will tell you everything about it. Are you ready ?

Soon a lawsuit against Shakira?

A few days ago, Shakira made a remarkable appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. If the young woman appeared rather radiant, she learned bad news. Indeed, she will not escape the Spanish tax authorities and a trial. As a reminder, the interpreter of WakaWaka allegedly refused to pay 14.5 million in taxes on her income collected between 2012 and 2014. According to AFP, in order not to pay, the star allegedly claimed that she lived mainly in the Bahamas.

However, this is not entirely true. Indeed, Shakira’s main residence was indeed in Spain. And on this subject, Spanish law is clear. Indeed, anyone who stays more than 183 days on the territory is liable for tax on ALL their income (even those collected abroad). For the others, they are only accountable for their salaries received within the country.

The court rejects the singer’s appeal

Suspecting Shakira of tax evasion, the Barcelona court has dismissed an appeal from the singer. Indeed, the lawyers were not convinced by the evidence put forward by the young woman: “IThere was sufficient evidence of criminality following an investigation that lasted three years,” notably concluded judge Marco Juberias. If found guilty of tax evasion, she could be ordered to pay a hefty fine. But not only.

In addition to the fine, Shakira, would also risk prison. Indeed, according to our colleagues from AFP, if the sentence is more than two years, she could go to prison. This is not the first time that the young woman has been accused. Already in 2018, she had been sentenced for tax evasion. At that time, the companion of Gérard Piqué had been forced to pay no less than 25 million dollars in taxes.

Shakira’s lawyers fight back

Stung to the quick, Shakira’s lawyers wanted to deliver their truth to the Associated Press. And the least we can say is that they are not going to let it go: “Shakira’s conduct in tax matters has always been impeccable in all countries where she has had to pay taxes, and she has trusted and faithfully followed the recommendations of the best specialists and expert advisers.“. It remains to be seen now how it will all end for her. If we have any news, we will let you know. As per usual. If you have any questions do not hesitate.