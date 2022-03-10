Caught! Google Street Camera caught them in the act of sexual intercourse and their PHOTOS are all over the network





A Google Street View camera captured the moment a couple appeared to be having sex on the hood of a car on the side of the road.

By: The Sun

Free translation from English by lapatilla.com

A man is seen drinking a beer with one hand with his pants half down as he stands behind his female partner on a road in South Australia.

The woman even appears to smile and wave as the roof-mounted camera drives past her silver BMW.

The images were taken by Google car near the town of Keith, in rural South Australia.

They resurfaced today when they were posted by a Reddit user to the Google Maps Shenanigans thread.

One comment on the replies said the couple “had no shame,” but other users called them “legends.”

One said: “At least they were safe and detained!”

Another said: “Lmao I must have passed that place 8-9 times driving between Adelaide and Melbourne.”

Another joked: “The best thing about South Australia is the highway that leads out of there! It is better to take root in it.”

The images first went viral in 2013, when it was suggested the couple had staged the photos as a joke.

It is believed they may have passed Google’s car, then stopped and pretended to have sex, hoping to be seen on camera.

The user who reposted them online today claimed to have found the location where the viral photos were taken in February 2010.

The pixelation in the original images was added by those who shared them online.

Now the couple is very blurred by the Google Maps application, which does not allow sexual content.

Google’s algorithm also automatically blurs people’s faces and car license plates in newer versions.