caught. The sensational video – Time





Joe Biden is convinced that the microphone is off and insults the reporter for the hated Fox News. A sensational off-air that escaped to the White House where “spleepy Joe” was answering reporters’ questions. Particularly aggressive seemed Peter Doocy, the Washington correspondent for the conservative network, dissatisfied because the president of the United States had evaded some questions about the economy. “Do you want to answer questions about inflation? Do you believe that inflation is a key topic in the run-up to the mid-term elections?”, Asks the reporter when the press conference had already been declared closed, and the president probably thought that the audio of the hall had been struggling.





Speaking aloud, probably to his collaborators not far away, Biden let himself go: “No, it’s a great asset. More inflation” he says wryly before offending: “What a stupid son of a bitch …”. The video relaunched by C-Span (hereinafter and at this link ) soon went around the world and relaunched by networks critical of the democratic “commander in chef”, increasingly on the grill.

