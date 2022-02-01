Caught urinating near a cow: passers-by beat him

He was surrounded by a group of passers-by and then attacked for urinating in the middle of the street: the protagonist of the story, however, was not beaten for the obscene act committed in public, but for having fulfilled his needs at a short distance. From one cow, sacred animal for the Hindu religion.

The episode, as reported by the local press, occurred in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and featured Saifuddin Patliwala, a 50-year-old Muslim man. Surprised to make the sacrilegious gesture by a large group of people passing nearby, the 50-year-old was initially forced to take off the cap he wore out of respect for the cattle and to apologize to the same.

All this, however, while the scene was being filmed with a mobile phone camera. Only later came the punishment against the wicked gesture, with the sacrilege that was surrounded and attacked. Local police told reporters that they had already stopped one of the participants in the beating.

Urinating openly in the street is a rather common habit among Indian men, despite the fact that the government in recent years has tried in every way to stem the problem by creating numerous public services. Furthermore, to raise awareness among the population, the expedient of placing statues depicting Hindu divinities was also used, albeit with poor results, in the vicinity of places usually used to urinate outdoors.