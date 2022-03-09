Cause for arrest against suspects in the murder of Héctor “Macho” Camacho

Judge Milagros Muñiz, of the Bayamón Court, found cause for the arrest of five people linked to the murder of the former boxer Hector “Macho” Camacho and his friend, on November 20, 2012, while waiting in a car in Bayamón.

The accused were identified as Wilfredo Rodríguez Rodríguez, Juan Figueroa Rivera, Luis Ayala García, Jesús Naranjo Adorno and Joshua Méndez Romero.

In total, the authorities today filed 27 charges for the crime. All suspects were charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder. Rodríguez Rodríguez, Ayala García and Médez Romero also face two accusations of carrying and shooting a firearm and a charge of breaching the Law Against Organized Crime and Money Laundering.

One of the suspects, Figueroa Rivera, was arrested this morning. This medium learned that Mr. Jorge Gordon appears as the legal representation of the arrested person.

Meanwhile, another defendant was already in prison and three others confined for other crimes were extradited to Puerto Rico.

According to the Police Commissioner, Antonio López Figueroa, the operation to arrest the accused was called “Knock Out”. As part of the process, dozens of agents participated in and traveled to Orlando, Florida, to transfer three of those involved to Puerto Rico.

The prosecutors in charge of the case are Janet Parra and Héctor Siaca Flores.

Rodríguez Rodríguez, Ayala García and Méndez Romero, who are currently confined, were each set on $800,000 bail. Meanwhile, Naranjo Adorno was set on $300,000 bail, and Figueroa Rivera was set at one million bail.

The authorities indicated that two other people implicated in the crime, Sebastián Méndez Tomero and Alberto Weir Rivera, were murdered.

The preliminary hearing of the case will be held on March 24.

Grateful Machito Camacho

Outside the court and after the hearing, Hector “Machito” Camachoson of the murdered ex-pugilist thanked the work of the Bayamón Prosecutor’s Office and the authorities for clarifying the case of almost a decade.

“They are working as if it were a new case. I thank them. At first I didn’t have much faith in the case and now, thank God, we’re going forward now,” she said.

He assured that although he “walked away” from the case, his mother never gave up the search to find those responsible.

On the night of the events, Camacho was in the passenger side of a car and was waiting for his friend, Adrián Alberto Mojica Marrero, after leaving the Azuquita business on highway PR-167 when unknown individuals approached the vehicle and opened fire on him. both of them.

Mojica Marrero died at the scene, while Camacho passed away four days later.

A few days after the events occurred, the Police arrested Jesús Naranjo Adorno and Joshua Méndez Romero, who were found driving a bus identical to the one described, which was observed fleeing the scene. However, the Bayamón prosecutor’s office did not file charges due to lack of evidence.

Journalist Alex Figueroa Cancel contributed to this story