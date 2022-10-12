Cause found for arrest against San Juan municipal employee for theft of over $70,000 through PUA fraud

A San Juan Court judge this morning found cause for arrest on nine criminal charges against an employee of the Municipality of San Juan who allegedly stole $70,000 in federal funds related to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA, in English).

Pablo Javier Andean Correro, 36, was charged with fraud with false documents; possession and transfer of false documents; illegal appropriation of public funds; illegal appropriation of identity and falsehood of ideological identity.

According to the investigation of the Police, Correro Andinoallegedly, stole $82,000 through fraud, but the charges were filed accusing him of only stealing $70,000, according to the evidence presented by the Public Ministry.

The prosecutor of the Economic Crimes Division of the Justice Department Roxanne Rivera, the agent Elvin Castillo Hernandezattached to the Robbery Division of the Police Bureau, and Lieutenant Jose Ayala Restwho directs it, presented the case before Judge Iraida Rodríguez, from the investigation room.

For all the imputed charges, the judge imposed a global bail of $45,000 that was provided by Carrero Andino, through a private guarantor. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for next October 25 in said judicial center.

Ayala Resto explained earlier to The new day who works in the San Juan mayor’s office.

“(Correro Andino) is an Office Systems Assistant of the Municipality of San Juan in the mayor’s office that is located in Old San Juan”he indicated.

The investigation of the case was carried out by agent Elvin Castillo Hernández, assigned to said division, in collaboration with prosecutor Roxanne Rivera.

If found guilty -at least- for the illegal appropriation of public funds, the accused is exposed to a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison without the right to probation.

For his part, the mayor Michael Romero assured that the alleged pattern of fraud executed by Correro Andino occurred before the former senator assumed the position he occupies, while affirming that his administration cooperated with the investigation by the authorities.

“It should be noted that the alleged events occurred prior to our administration, specifically during the year 2020. We record that once the Department of Justice requested information about him, the Municipality proceeded to cooperate immediately,” the official said in written statements.

He also said that he was waiting for the decision made by the court during the filing of charges to evaluate whether or not to dismiss the employee.

After learning of Judge Rodríguez’s determination, the mayor has not announced his decision regarding the future of Correro Andino.