Cause found for arrest of suspect in shooting man in broad daylight in Carolina

The Carolina Court found today, Monday, cause for the arrest of the suspect of shooting a man last week and who was captured by security cameras in the morning hours, near a school in Carolina.

The accused was identified as Juan Melendez Suarez, 47 years old. In court it transpired that the accused had had a weapons license, but that it was revoked several years ago.

The court set bail for him at $475,000. This afternoon he will be booked into prison until the preliminary hearing because, although he was deferred $175,000 for one of the counts, he was unable to immediately lend the rest. His defense announced that he will file a bail reduction request.

The Carolina prosecutor’s office filed four charges for attenuated murder, unlicensed possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place, and risk to security by discharging a firearm in a public place.

The Public Ministry presented several witnesses, including the officers who participated in the investigation, in the extraction of the video and others who personally know the accused. A relative of the shot man was to testify, but it was determined not to use his statement. Other relatives who came to court declined to offer statements to the media.

The moment of the crime was caught on a security camera. (Supplied)

The case is in charge of the prosecutor Mario Rivera Geigelwhile the defendant is represented by the lawyer Omar Dominguez. In addition, the Corporation for the Defense of the Weapons License Holder (Codepola) came to court to offer help in the defense. Your president, Ariel Torresinsists that it is a case of self-defense.

The new day reported last Saturday that the suspect had arrived at a police station on Thursday, a day after the incident, in the company of a lawyer, but they let him go with the summons to appear in court today, Monday.

Captain Edwin Padilladirector of the Criminal Investigation Corps, indicated that the defendant at that time “protected himself by his right to remain silent.”

“On instructions from prosecutor Mario Rivera Géigel, his rights were read to him and he was summoned for this Monday in the Carolina Court,” he added.

The murder of Carlos Misael Clemente Rosario, 36 years old, occurred on the morning of Wednesday, April 6, on Sánchez Osorio Avenue, near the fence of the Gilberto Concepción de Gracia school. The entire event was recorded by a security camera located in the place where the incident occurred.

For reasons that remain under investigation, Clemente Rosario launched his Suzuki XL-7 on the Toyota 4Runner that the now accused was driving. Once both vehicles stopped, the video shows that Clemente Rosario got out, with a bat in his hands and proceeded to hit one of the windows of the 4Runner.

Immediately afterwards, it is seen in the video that the driver of the 4Runner pointed and shot Clemente Rosario several times, who tried to escape, but the shots continued.

After Clemente Rosario fell to the pavement, the driver of the 4Runner walked to his body and fired another five shots. He then turned around, returned to his vehicle and drove away from the scene.

The vehicle was seized on Thursday afternoon, when a court issued the search warrant.

“We are ensuring that due process of law is carried out. Second, we see that the ‘castle doctrine’ is expressly in the video”Torres said, referring to the legal term that refers to the right of citizens to protect their property, including homes and cars.

“Definitely, there is a legitimate defense there. All elements in the code are there,” said Torres, who hoped that the case would not go beyond the preliminary hearing stage.