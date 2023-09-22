Cause of death of Angus Cloud from the series Euphoria

This came to light last July 31 angus cloudsAmerican actor best known for playing Fezco in two seasons of the series ExcitementHe died at his home in California.

The artist’s sudden death was a major blow to the world of entertainment, as he was only 25 and his career seemed to be taking off.

Now, it was possible to determine the cause of death of the actor in other productions such as north hollywood And Line, According to the celebrity site report, tmz, star of Excitement He may have died from an accidental drug overdose.

In particular, the American portal indicated that forensic examinations indicated that a The lethal combination of “fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine” and other drugs may have caused the model’s death.

According to the same American portal, the last days of Claude’s life were not easy at all. Sources close to the family indicated that he was struggling with mental health problems following the loss of his father Conor, who died of cancer at the end of May this year.

Indeed, Claude attended his father’s funeral in Ireland and then returned to the United States to seek refuge with his family.

Angus Cloud died in California on July 31.

Three days before his death, the artist took part in his last public event: the premiere of the rap group’s album, MacArthur Maze. However, at that event he was seen in good mood and interacting with other attendees.

His mother Lisa was the one who called emergency services and local police on the morning of July 31 to report that the actor appeared to have overdosed and had no pulse. Shortly afterward, he was pronounced dead at his Oakland home.

“It is with the deepest regret that today we have to say goodbye to an incredible human being. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said when the news broke.

His castmates like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Javon Walton did not hesitate to mourn the loss of Claude and uploaded photos to honor his memory.

“Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus (Connor). “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to meet him in this life, to call him brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile,” Zendaya explained on Instagram.

An interesting detail of his career is how he played the role of a young drug dealer named Fezco, who presents himself as the guardian angel of Rue and its immediate surroundings. And the American never planned on being famous or playing a character, but this opportunity came into his life almost magically.

The year was 2018 and Claude was working as a waiter at a chicken restaurant in Brooklyn. I was 20 years old at that time. When he was roaming around the streets of Mercer Street sector with his friends at night, suddenly a woman came to him.

Its casting director was Eleanor Hendrix Excitement, At first she thought she was going to be insulted, but Hendrix offered her an audition for the series.

Hendrix told BBC Those who had barely imagined a cloud from a distance saw Fezco come true. Every detail of the young man seemed ideal for the role: his voice, his image, and the words he said.

“The character is written as someone who is a drug dealer kid, but not an evil drug dealer kid.”, the talent scout told the British media. “Someone who’s smart and has a certain style, and someone you can trust and feel safe with.”

“He has a rough, street quality, but he is a very sensitive, curious and open person. Really warm and incredible on camera,” Hendrix elaborated in an interview Diversity,

Despite initial reluctance, Claude contacted Hendrix again the next day and auditioned for the role. And he looked like Fezco. As soon as he came on screen, the character won over a large section of the audience with his big heart, loyalty and charm.

Late actor will tell gq It was still difficult for him to imagine in 2022 that the role of actor was already a reality in his life. “I still don’t understand. Still I wake up and think, “What the hell? What am I doing here?” “Why didn’t they hire a professional actor?”