Cause of death of ‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud revealed – Series News

Angus Cloud’s sudden death shocked Hollywood and the entertainment world when it was confirmed that the ‘Euphoria’ actor was found dead in his room. Now a coroner has revealed the cause.

It took almost two months for the cause of death of Angus Cloud, the actor who rose to fame after starring in Euphoria alongside Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, to be revealed. This morning the Alameda County Coroner’s Office shared a report,

Through a report by DiversityFound out what caused the 25 year old actor’s death “Acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines”Coroner’s report is mentioned.

According to the first report, It was exactly 11:30 a.m. on July 31 when Oakland police officers responded to an emergency call, It was mentioned at the time that the actor had recently suffered a deep emotional shock following the death of his father.

,The only consolation we have is knowing that Angus is now reunited with his father, who was his best friend. A statement from the Cloud family revealed, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and that they should not silently face this battle. Shouldn’t fight.”