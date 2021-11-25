cause of death of fiancé Brian Laundrie revealed





















New twist in the case Gabby Petito, the New York influencer who disappeared and was found strangled on September 19 in the Teton National Forest in Wyoming. In a statement, the Laundrie family’s attorney made it known that Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s boyfriend, yes he is committed suicide with a gunshot to the head.

Brian Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for over a month as investigators searched for clues to the girl’s murder during a trip they had.

Gabby Petito Case: The Laundrie Family Lawyer Announcement

These are the words of the lawyer Steven Bertolino, reported by ‘TgCom24’: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie were informed that the cause of their son’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and that it was a suicide”.

The lawyer added: “Chris and Roberta are still grieving the loss of their son and hope these results will bring peace to both families.”

The Gabby Petito case: the story

Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie had embarked on a trip around the United States of America when she suddenly cut off communications with her family. The 23-year-old had returned home without his girlfriend, as if nothing had happened, claiming that Gabby had voluntarily left.

Following some investigative investigations, however, Brian Laundrie had been formally involved in theinvestigation for the disappearance of his girlfriend. A few days later the boy went missing and law enforcement found Gabby Petito’s remains at a Wyoming campground.

After a long “manhunt”, human remains attributed to Brian Laundrie, suspected of being the girl’s killer, were found inside a natural park in the Tampa region. The discovery took place in a marshy area of ​​North Port’s Carlton Reserve, which until recently had been submerged by water.

At that moment, the Laundrie family’s attorney Steven Bertolino said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found on the reservation are undoubtedly Brian’s. We have no further comments at this time and we ask you to respect the privacy of the Laundrie family ”.



<br />



Virgil News | 25-11-2021 08:23