Cause of death of Kailia Posey: family assures that she took her own life | Famous

Cause of death of Kailia Posey: family assures that she took her own life
The sudden death of kailia posey at the age of 16, released this Monday, May 2, has caused a stir in the world of entertainment and on social networks where the young woman rose to fame.
Posey was the protagonist of memes that were made with an image of her from the reality show ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ on the TLC channel in which she participated.
Kailia Posey’s family assures that the model took her own life
TMZ reported on the night of this Tuesday, May 3, that Kailia Posey’s family assured in a statement to that medium that the model would have taken her own life. The authorities have not yet made public the official cause of her death.
“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in a rash moment, she took the rash decision to end his earthly life“said the family.
” Won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit all her life,” relatives of the ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star added.
“Her acclaimed talent as a contortionist led to professional touring job offers, and recently had been selected to be a cheerleader at his high school next fall.
Posey’s relatives told TMZ that the young woman “loved aviation and I had plans to continue working in the entertainment industry while pursuing his goal of obtaining a commercial pilot’s license.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can find immediate help in English and Spanish at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or entering this website.
Authorities investigate death of Kailia Posey
The Whatcom Sheriff’s Office in the state of Washington confirmed to the People magazine portal that there is a “multi-agency” investigation to clarify the death by Kailia Posey.
The Washington State Police could not give more details since it is a minor.
The Washington State Parks Department also confirmed to People that there is an ongoing investigation into the young woman’s death.
“Yesterday, May 2, at about 1:26 p.m., Washington State Police were called to assist the Whatcom Sheriff’s Department in a death investigation involving a minor at Birch Bay State Park,” said Jacob Kennett, an officer with the Washington State Police Information Office.
‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ aired from 2009 to 2013. Kailia Posey was 5 years old when she appeared in one episode while competing in the California Tropic Arizona contest.
It was there that his face went viral and became a meme for his reaction in an interview for the show.