Cause of the 23 million USD fee on Ethereum

The non-custodial exchange DeversiFi – whose wallet was involved in the transaction of Ethereum (ETH) cost $ 23.5 million – explained what happened.

According to the report, “the underlying problems in the library EthereumJS (JavaScript) that coincide with the changes to gas tariffs associated with the EIP-1559 update in some circumstances can lead to transactions with commissions extremely high “.

Additionally, Ledger hardware wallets can display commissions in a non-human-readable way.

They added that only wallets with a “high amount of funds” would be affected, while the rest would see a failed transaction.

During their root cause investigation, the team made fake deposits using Ledger in order to replicate the problem. They found that “gas taxes and priority fees were calculated and then converted into a large number object. Since the last blocks are used to predict priority fees, the calculation could result in one decimal place. The EthereumJS library does not supports decimal values, so this would lead to an error, but “since the value was converted to a buffer earlier, no error handling was triggered”.

As an example they gave passing a value of 33974230439.550003, which would set an integer number 35624562649959629, potentially six orders of magnitude higher than expected.

“DeversiFi is actively engaging with both the Ethereum community and Ledger to resolve issues that may have contributed to this event, “the report said, adding that:” EIP-1559 does not protect against accidental overspending. “

As reported, the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex paid USD 23.5 million (7,676.61 ETH) in transaction fees for a transfer of nearly USD 100,000 in tether (USDT) via the Ethereum network. The next day, the miner of that block returned all funds, minus 50 ETH given as a return fee.

The founder of Rotkiapp Lefteris Karapetsas described reading this post mortem as “horrible”. He further stated that “the fact that this can happen shows how broken UX is [user experience] and the priorities of cryptocurrencies “.

