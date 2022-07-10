causes and symptoms of inflammation of the pancreas

Travis Barker, husband of kourtney kardashian and Blink-182 battery, has been admitted due to pancreatitis caused by a recent endoscopy.

The Blink-182 drummer has explained on social networks that he went to the hospital to perform “an endoscopy to remove a small polyp of a sensitive area that, unfortunately, affected a pancreatic drainage tubewhich has triggered a severe and life-threatening pancreatitis”.

“I had an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”the artist has clarified.

Causes of pancreatitis

The pancreas is a small organ that is in the upper part of the abdomenbetween the stomach, colon, and liver. Has a dual vital function: helps digest the food and produces insulin with which it regulates the level of sugar in the blood.

That is why you have to know how to take care of it. But, we run the risk that it ends up igniting. This disorder is called pancreatitis. and causes severe pain, often accompanied by fever and nausea.

“The two main causes of acute pancreatitis are alcohol and pistiasis, which are stones in the gallbladder”explains the doctor Luis Bujanda, former president of the Spanish Association of Gastroenterology.

Why do gallstones form?

Alcohol. Between 30 and 45 years of age, alcohol is responsible in 20 and 40% of cases. 50 years More than half of the cases are caused by gallbladder stones (double in women than in men).

Between 30 and 45 years of age, alcohol is responsible in 20 and 40% of cases. More than half of the cases are caused by (double in women than in men). The overweight . People with extra kilos are more likely to produce stones in the gallbladder, which can obstruct the pancreatic duct.

. People with extra kilos are more likely to produce stones in the gallbladder, which can obstruct the pancreatic duct. The binge. That is, a excess food and alcohol at a party can promote it. It causes the death of certain cells in the pancreas, which would cause inflammation. Pancreatitis was said to be the “sunday sickness” after binge drinking and weekend binge eating.

The Travis Barker case is more exceptional and allegedly occurred as a result of a endoscopy that has affected the drainage of the pancreas, which has triggered a severe inflammation of the pancreas.

treatment for pancreatitis

In cases of acute pancreatitis, hospital admission is necessary for at least a few hours, since food and fluid intake is suppressed to limit the function of the pancreas and fluids are replaced intravenously.

The affected person recovers in a week, although antibiotics are sometimes required or other measures, such as enteral feeding (directly through a tube).

or other measures, such as enteral feeding (directly through a tube). The added problem of acute pancreatitis is that complications such as infections or necrosis appear, which worsen the prognosis.

What is chronic pancreatitis

If not followed by unhealthy living, repeated pancreatitis can lead to chronic pancreatitis. The alcoholic is the most common patient in this pathology.

Chronic pancreatitis is a progressive inflammation of the pancreas that limits its functions. In that case, the complications are multiple:

What is fatty liver and why can it happen to you?

Weightloss due to poor absorption of food, and that can be accompanied by diarrhea.

due to poor absorption of food, and that can be accompanied by diarrhea. you also suffer disorders in glucose (sugar) regulation as insulin is not produced in sufficient quantities.

as insulin is not produced in sufficient quantities. Abdominal pain caused by fibrosis.

Continued damage to the pancreas causes fibrosis. “Fibrosis occurs when normal cells are replaced by collagen, which does not produce hormones and enzymes”explains Dr. Bujanda.

There comes a point where affects the nerve endings around and that is why it causes pain, which can be chronic. There is also danger of cirrhosis Y diabetes.

“To treat it we always go behind, trying to replace what fails”says the doctor.

are prescribed analgesics to alleviate the pain.

to alleviate the pain. are given enzymes to help digest food.

to help digest food. I know provides insulinsince it no longer produces it well, so that the sugar does not rise excessively.

Not yet available pancreas transplant for pancreatic insufficiency due to chronic pancreatitis. It is only performed in certain cases of diabetes.

How to avoid pancreatitis

“The classic recommendations of the Mediterranean diet, with lots of fruit, vegetables, little red meat or processed foods, and exercise are the essence of caring for our pancreas”sums up Dr. Bujanda.

You have to pay special attention to:

Reduce alcohol. It is considered that more than 3 or 4 drinks a day in men or 2 to 3 in women cease to be moderate consumption.

It is considered that more than 3 or 4 drinks a day in men or 2 to 3 in women cease to be moderate consumption. Avoid processed foods. They provide a high percentage of saturated fats that harm you.

They provide a high percentage of saturated fats that harm you. Consume olive oil . It strengthens the cells of the pancreas and makes them more resistant to alcohol and other toxins, according to a study by the Department of Digestive Physiology and Nutrition at the University of Granada.

. It strengthens the cells of the pancreas and makes them more resistant to alcohol and other toxins, according to a study by the Department of Digestive Physiology and Nutrition at the University of Granada. Drinking water. Dehydration hinders the production of insulin and in this way the entire metabolism ends up suffering.

Dehydration hinders the production of insulin and in this way the entire metabolism ends up suffering. Give up tobacco. It has been proven that this toxic habit influences the course of chronic pancreatitis.

Pancreatitis and cancer risk

Acute pancreatitis is not directly related with pancreatic cancer. If you recover well and follow medical advice, there is no reason to leave sequels. Nevertheless chronic does increase the risk of cancer.

“Any organ that is subject to constant inflammation is more likely to have its cells deteriorate”, recalls Dr. Bujanda.

These inflamed cells do not replicate well and mutations can be caused, factors that can lead to accelerated and disordered cell growth that can lead to cancer.