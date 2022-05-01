Causes of inadmissibility in the US and re-entry waivers

In this file image, a Customs agent checks a traveler’s visa at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Candace West/Miami Herald staff

When you are declared “inadmissible,” you may be denied entry to the United States. It does not matter if you are the holder of a visa or a Green Card that after a trip returns to US territory. But, if this happens, there are ways to avoid getting rejected.

In the same way that they deny you entry, they can grant you a special permit, pardon or waiver. It is about requesting a waiver from the US government, which forgives or ignores the inadmissibility problem in your case.

However, immigration exemptions or waivers are not easy to obtain and, in many cases, require showing extreme hardship for a US family member if their application was denied.

In general, people with a history of criminal or terrorist activities, drug abuse, infectious diseases or other specific characteristics are not admitted to US territory. In terms of immigration law, these characteristics are known as causes of inadmissibility or grounds of inadmissibilitycollected in Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

For the protection of the United States, the law establishes classes or categories of immigration inadmissibility with the main reasons for denial of entry to the country due to inadmissibility by officials of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

contagious diseases

Officials do not let in people with major communicable diseases that represent a public health emergency, such as tuberculosis.

There is an exemption, pardon or waiver available for these cases known in English as the “Waiver of Communicable Disease of Public Health Significance”.

HIV infection is not considered a communicable disease of public health importance.

Mental diseases

Persons with physical or mental disorders that may cause harm to themselves and others are not considered eligible.

There is a waiver in these cases called the Waiver of Physical or Mental Disorder Accompanied by Harmful Behavior. A common condition for granting a waiver to an applicant with a physical or mental disorder with associated harmful behavior is that the applicant must agree to see a US physician immediately upon admission, arrange for medical care, and receive treatment.

Once the waiver is submitted, the officer determines whether or not the applicant is eligible to be re-admissible.

drugs

▪ If USCIS officials consider that you have used or abused drugs, they will not let you enter the US. You are considered to have used illicit substances when you have done so more than once in the last three years. Drug addicts and addicts not admissible in the country do not have a pardon available for these cases.

▪ If you have committed a specific crime for drug trafficking you are also not admissible. Drug dealers also do not have a waiver available.

▪ The authorities can deny entry to the country to the relatives of a drug trafficker if they have benefited from the proceeds of that illicit activity in the last five years.

▪ Although there is no waiver for health-related inadmissibility due to drug abuse or addiction, an applicant can still overcome this inadmissibility issue if their drug abuse or addiction is found to be in remission.

In this way, after being found inadmissible on this particular drug addict basis, you can be re-examined at a later date. If a physician certifies that the applicant is in remission, following the regulations of the Department of Health and Human Services of the United States (HHS, for its acronym in English) and the technical instructions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this it is no longer considered inadmissible as a drug addict.

Vaccines

While people without the proper immunizations may be considered inadmissible, they have different options of entry through the Waiver of Immigrant Vaccination:

▪ Get vaccinated against preventable diseases.

▪ Obtain a medical certificate in case vaccination is not necessary.

▪ And when those vaccinations are contrary to the religious beliefs or moral convictions of the applicant. This religious or moral objection waiver must be submitted on the appropriate form and accompanied by the correct fee.

Each of these exemptions has its own requirements and the first two do not require you to pay any fees.

The United States can deny any foreigner entry to the country for one or more reasons and consider a person “inadmissible”.

History of criminal activity and convictions

▪ People who have committed or been convicted of crimes of moral turpitude or crimes of moral turpitude (CMT) are considered inadmissible upon arrival in the US and have the right to request a pardon through a waiver to enter the country. Immoral crimes are annoying behaviors that threaten the morality of society by acting with malicious intent or recklessness.

▪ people with multiple convictions and those convicted of aggravated crime such as murder and manslaughter, are not admitted, but you have the right to apply for a pardon.

▪ Are considered inadmissible all persons who are engaged or have sought to engage in prostitutionto try or get imported prostitution, or who receives or received earnings from prostitution during the last 10 years.

▪ People involved in the smuggling and human trafficking. A foreign national is inadmissible if he or she commits or conspires to commit human trafficking crimes both inside and outside the United States. When immigration authorities know or have reason to believe that someone has been a collaborator, accomplice, assistant or conspirator of a human smuggler, they do not let them enter the United States.

In this case there is an exception when the crime involves sons and daughters.

▪ Illicit arms trafficking.

▪ Any person known or suspected of having participated, being participating, or seeking to participate in the money laundering in the US it is considered inadmissible. The same happens with collaborators, assistants and accomplices. In certain cases they may be eligible for a waiver.

Violate immigration laws

▪ Those who have had a J-1 exchange visa and are still subject to the obligation to reside outside the US for two years.

▪ Have been expelled or deported.

▪ Having entered the US without the regulatory documentation.

▪ Have been or be illegally in the US if you have not yet completed the term of the penalty.

Other motives

▪ Falsely claiming to be a US citizen.

▪ illegal voters.

▪ International child abduction.

▪ Practicing polygamy and bigamy, being married to more than one person.

▪ Spies.

▪ terrorists.

▪ Having been members of totalitarian political parties: Communist or Nazi Party.

▪ Having participated in a genocide.

▪ Belong to gangs.

