Causeway – Jennifer Lawrence’s Next Movie
Causeway” is an upcoming psychological drama directed by lila neugebauerwritten by Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh Y elizabeth sanders and starring Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry Y Linda Emmond.
The film tells the story of Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), an American soldier, who has to readjust to life upon her return home from Afghanistan, where she suffered a severe brain injury.
We hope it will be a powerful drama on the very real issue of how veterans deal with the challenges of adjusting back to old circumstances. It premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.
Where to see Causeway
In theaters and on Apple TV+.
Expected Release Date
November 4, 2022
Distribution
Jennifer LawrenceLynsey
Brian Tyree Henry / James Aucoin
Timothy Carr
Linda Emond / Gloria
Elton LeBlanc
Cynthia LeBlanc
samira wley
Frederick Weller / Rick
Stephen McKinley Henderson / Dr Lucas
Jayne Houdyshell / Sharon
