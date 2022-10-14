Causeway Trailer, Apple TV+ Drama Movie Starring Jennifer Lawrence

Little by little, Apple TV + is harvesting a very interesting catalog of movies and series that has little to envy those of other more popular platforms among the public.

Among his upcoming releases, it is worth mentioning Causewaya dramatic film directed by lila neugebauer (Room 104: Josie & Me) and stars Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up, Red Sparrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay).

to open mouth, Apple TV + has released the trailer in Castilian Causewaywhich you can take a look at in the following video.

This is the new Jennifer Lawrence movie

VIDEO Trailer of Causeway, the new Apple TV + movie with Jennifer Lawrence

In Causeway, the actress from red sparrow (who recently commented that she is “too old to continue with movie franchises) plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned to the United States from Afghanistan with a brain injury caused by an explosion.

Recovery is painful and slow, and she has to learn to walk again and train her memory, aided by a sweet and talkative caregiver. Y When he returns home to New Orleans, he has to deal with even more painful memories than the ones he has from military service.: a real reckoning with his childhood.

All Lynsey wants to do is go back to her job as an engineer, but her doctor prefers to be cautious, so in the meantime, she gets a job cleaning pools while living in House from his mother, with whom he has a strained relationship.

One day, when her car breaks down, she meets James Aucoin, a man who works at the repair shop, and offers her a ride home. Little by little they begin to count on each other for company and comfort.as James is also repressing his own trauma from the past.

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence, they make up the cast of Causeway Brian Tyree Henry (Bullet Train, Eternals, Godzilla vs. Kong), Stephen Henderson (Dune, Devs, Run), Linda Emmond (The Golden Age, Unforgivable, Gemini), RussellHarvard (Fargo, The Hammer), donald paul (Towards Freedom, The Blacklight), Jayne Houdyshell (Only murders in the building, Little Women) and Clyde-Jones (GothicHarvest).

The film Causeway will be available in the Apple TV + catalog from next November 4, 2022. Meanwhile, here we recommend some movies and series for which it is worth giving Apple TV + a try.