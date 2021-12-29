“Caution in reducing quarantines”

Omicron variant, beware of “changing tactics and strategies based on initial data”. This is what Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program said, specifying that it is not “advisable” to reduce controls for Covid, including periods of isolation and quarantine.

“Even with the previous variants, most people incubated and then exhibited symptoms, or tested positive, in the first six days or so and the chances that it could be positive or pass the virus later were low,” he said. at a press conference – but then it is up to governments to make a decision on when to allow people to come out of quarantine with an additional test. ”

Ryan then urged the caution regarding the possibility of making decisions based on data and preliminary studies on Omicron, which would indicate a lower severity and greater contagiousness: “we have to wait and see, I believe that at this point it is advisable not to have huge changes, movements in reducing Covid control measures on the basis of initial and preliminary studies”.