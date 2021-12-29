Health

“Caution in reducing quarantines”

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Omicron variant, beware of “changing tactics and strategies based on initial data”. This is what Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program said, specifying that it is not “advisable” to reduce controls for Covid, including periods of isolation and quarantine.

“Even with the previous variants, most people incubated and then exhibited symptoms, or tested positive, in the first six days or so and the chances that it could be positive or pass the virus later were low,” he said. at a press conference – but then it is up to governments to make a decision on when to allow people to come out of quarantine with an additional test. ”

Ryan then urged the caution regarding the possibility of making decisions based on data and preliminary studies on Omicron, which would indicate a lower severity and greater contagiousness: “we have to wait and see, I believe that at this point it is advisable not to have huge changes, movements in reducing Covid control measures on the basis of initial and preliminary studies”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

For the over 80 vaccines also from their doctor – Chronicle

November 4, 2021

How to fall asleep in minutes with the “4-7-8” method, a natural tranquilizer

3 weeks ago

Naples, medals for 40 years of medical degree, Zuccarelli: “Proud of colleagues who have always honored the oath!”

2 weeks ago

How to understand if the blood in the stool that can already be seen with the naked eye reveals worrying pathologies

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button