Caution is needed, the alert rises in Beijing
The latest news and updates on Covid-19 today, Monday 25 April. The Covid bulletin with today’s infections: 2053 cases in Veneto, 1504 in Tuscany. Minister Speranza on indoor masks: “Choice we will make next week. We still need some caution ”. There are 136,609,792 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy. In China, in the midst of the difficult lockdown in Shanghai, the alarm is also raised in Beijing where mass tests are underway.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
What is happening in Beijing, where the inhabitants are afraid of the lockdown
In Beijing, the fear of the lockdown erupts after the decision to carry out swabs on millions of people and above all with the example of Shanghai. Queues everywhere to buy essential goods in the city, some shelves in supermarkets are already empty.
Covid Tuscany, 1,504 infections in the last 24 hours
In Tuscany, the new coronavirus cases that have emerged in the last 24 hours in the region are 1,504. The data emerges from a total of 7,809 tests carried out, of which 2,625 molecular swabs and 5,184 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 19.26% (67.5% on first diagnoses).
Cases of Covid-19 nearly doubled in one week in India
Cases nearly doubled in a week in India, with at least 12 states seeing worrying growth in positives. According to the Times of India, in the week of April 18-24, the country counted 15,700 new positives, an increase of 95% compared to the previous week, when there were 8,050 cases. In the last 24 hours, the new positives have been 2,541, with New Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh recording the highest number of cases.
Covid, 2,666 new local cases in mainland China
Yesterday in mainland China, 2,666 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 with local transmission were reported, of which 2,472 in Shanghai. The National Health Commission made it known today. In addition to Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level subdivisions of mainland China have seen the emergence of new local cases, including Jilin with 79 infections, Heilongjiang with 26, and Beijing with 14. Shanghai also reported 16,983 asymptomatic with transmission. out of a total of 17,528 newly identified in mainland China. Following the recovery of 2,982 hospitalized patients, detected yesterday, 29,178 confirmed Covid-19 cases remain hospitalized in the country’s hospitals to receive adequate therapies. Yesterday saw a further 51 new deaths from the virus, all in Shanghai, bringing the total death toll to 4,776.
Covid alarm in Beijing, the government: “China will not give in to Omicron”
China assures that it will not relax in the fight against Covid-19, blocking the advance of the Omicron variant: Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, responding to a question on the fears of lockdown in
Beijing similar to that of Shanghai, replied that “in the face of the Omicron variant, China will not yield, but
he will advance in the war to block Omicron “. While acknowledging the impact on the economy, Wang remarked on the government’s anti-epidemic efforts, underlining that already with the Delta variant China had achieved” remarkable results. We will certainly win and make greater contributions to the world. “
Covid Veneto, today 2,053 infections and 7 victims
Numbers are decreasing in Veneto where 2,053 new infections have been ascertained in the last 24 hours. This was revealed by the regional bulletin. There are also 7 victims. The figure for the currently positive subjects was almost unchanged, 74,321 (-366).
Covid Japan, 38 thousand new positives and 15 deaths
The Japanese Ministry of Health in its most recent bulletin updated yesterday confirmed 38,579 new cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths caused by the virus, numbers in drastic decline compared to the average of last week. The number of seriously ill hospitalized patients also dropped further to 195. In Tokyo, the capital’s metropolitan government reported 4,936 new infections.
When will the green pass and indoor masks be needed after May 1st
May 1st is the day of the end of the restrictions according to the government calendar, but that will not be the case. Some rules will be extended for a while longer. Here we explain which ones.
Cambodia, Italy donates one million anti-Covid vaccines
Italy today donated over one million AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccines to Cambodia, in a ceremony in Phnom Penh in which the Italian ambassador to Thailand, Lorenzo Galanti, presented the donation in the presence of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. L he Italian initiative is part of the commitments undertaken during the Italian presidency of the G20. Having vaccinated over 93 percent of the population with a double dose, Hun Sen hinted that the authorities in Phnom Penh will use the vaccines donated by Italy to administer the third dose to the part of the population that has not yet received it. Underlining the friendship between the two countries, Ambassador Galanti expressed the Italian willingness to deepen cooperation with Cambodia in other fields as well, from sustainable development to demining of the bombs still present from the civil war that tore the country to pieces. the nineties. Cooperation between Italy and Cambodia takes place within the framework of the development partnership between Italy and ASEAN, the organization of the 10 South-East Asian countries of which Cambodia holds the rotating presidency this year.
Covid vaccine, Italian update: 136,609,792 doses administered
136,609,792 vaccine doses administered in Italy, out of 141,900,434 delivered, equal to 96.3%. Of the delivered doses, 95,340,675 are from Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,682 from Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria, 6,726,091 from pediatric Pfizer, 1,849,465 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The total of the over 12 audience with at least one dose is 49,373,320 units, equal to 91.45% of the population, the total with the additional / booster dose is instead 44,806,897, equal to 95.95% of the population. As for the 5-11 year old audience, the total with at least one dose is 1.382645, equal to 37.82%, while the total who has completed the complete vaccination cycle is 1.252.319 units, equal to 34.25 % of the population.
Covid China, alert in Beijing for a surge in positive cases
Alert in Beijing, China for a surge in positive cases, with a general screening campaign and residents stocking up on food in the event of a closure. The city appears to fear a Shanghai-style scenario, where nearly all 25 million inhabitants have been confined since early April, often with difficulty accessing food. The health ministry reported 19 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Beijing, bringing the total to several dozen from last week. Fifty-one deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a record number of cases per day. Since March, China has been facing a wave of the epidemic that affects almost the entire country to varying degrees, and is trying to overcome it with its zero Covid strategy. The strategy consists of localized containment as soon as a few cases appear and massive tests to quickly identify and isolate contaminated people.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, April 25th
In the latest Covid bulletin 56,263 new infections and 79 deaths. The detail region by region:
Lombardy: +5.972
Veneto: +4.891
Campania: +7.404
Emilia Romagna: +5.190
Lazio: +5.985
Piedmont: +2.769
Tuscany: +3.403
Sicily: +4.014
Puglia: +4.596
Liguria: +1.172
Brands: +1.829
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +652
Abruzzo: +2.136
Calabria: +2.119
Umbria: +1.103
PA Bolzano: +247
Sardinia: +1.284
PA Trento: +350
Basilicata: +599
Molise: +475
Aosta Valley: +73
Minister Speranza on indoor masks: “Choice we will make next week. We still need some caution ”. In China, in the midst of the difficult lockdown in Shanghai, the alarm is also rising in Beijing.