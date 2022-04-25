Caution is needed, the alert rises in Beijing

Italy today donated over one million AstraZeneca anti-Covid vaccines to Cambodia, in a ceremony in Phnom Penh in which the Italian ambassador to Thailand, Lorenzo Galanti, presented the donation in the presence of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. L he Italian initiative is part of the commitments undertaken during the Italian presidency of the G20. Having vaccinated over 93 percent of the population with a double dose, Hun Sen hinted that the authorities in Phnom Penh will use the vaccines donated by Italy to administer the third dose to the part of the population that has not yet received it. Underlining the friendship between the two countries, Ambassador Galanti expressed the Italian willingness to deepen cooperation with Cambodia in other fields as well, from sustainable development to demining of the bombs still present from the civil war that tore the country to pieces. the nineties. Cooperation between Italy and Cambodia takes place within the framework of the development partnership between Italy and ASEAN, the organization of the 10 South-East Asian countries of which Cambodia holds the rotating presidency this year.