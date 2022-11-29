Cavani and Giménez against DT

Uruguay was under a lot of pressure on their way to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar after the 2-0 defeat against Portugal. And there were two players who were not diplomatic and indirectly criticized the coach, Diego Alonso. It treats of the forward Edinson Cavani and the defender Jose María Giménez, two soccer players with a lot of experience.

The Valencia attacker, who, unlike the draw against South Korea, this time started, reacted like this when asked why Celeste had no answers on the field: “You have to ask Alonso. He will be able to talk to you tactically. They are football matches. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t. Leave points like this, which sometimes counts. Losing points in a World Cup is complicated.”

“The truth is that you have a bitter taste for losing, knowing that we can potentially give more. Now we have to correct and prepare the next game as a final. It is the chance to take the step,” added the former Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain.

edinson cavani – 28-11-2022 Cavani: “Ask Alonso”

Cavani leaving replaced by Luis Suárez (EFE).

Gimenez’s position

Edinson Cavani walks next to Diego Alonso after being replaced (Reuters).

Meanwhile, Giménez spoke in a tone of complaint. “He happened the same as in the first game, we did not go out to win; We entered a little doubtfully with our football, which we know we have. and sometimes, no matter how hard it is, it is there. It is one of the facets that we still have not fully taken out in the matches and the truth is that there is a lot of bitterness left”.

“We have a great team, great players and We cannot leave to contribute the football that we really have. It’s a shame, but hey, with Ghana we’re going to leave our souls to qualify for the round of 16,” he added.

About the match against Ghana, he stated: “First we have to change our heads to enter the field with clear ideas, knowing the need we have”.

Josema Gimenez against Portugal

