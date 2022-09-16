Entertainment

Cavani, Neymar, Vinicius jr: the examples are numerous

Photo of James
This week, player celebrations are in the eye of the storm. A peak ten days before the release of the long-awaited FIFA 23.

Is there, for a football player, happiness more intense than that of scoring a goal? Whether you are a professional player, an amateur, or even a child playing on a field whose goals are delimited by the opposing team’s t-shirts, the pleasure is the same and the demonstration of joy that follows too.

We remember the historic celebrations of Bebeto in 1994, the immense joy of Agüero during his title with Manchester City, the pragmatic side of Thierry Henry, Messi running with his shoe in his hand in the Champions League final, while the Bernabeu still trembles at the sound of Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siuuuuuuu”.


Neymar (da Silva Santos Junior Neymar)
But for the past few days, these celebrations have taken a turn for the worse. It went a little unnoticed, but in the middle of the week, Neymar was the first to be “victim”. Scorer in the Champions League on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa, the Brazilian celebrated his season: like a child, he sticks his tongue out with his hands open over his ears facing the camera. This did not at all please the referee of the meeting who sent him a yellow card for … provocation towards the opposing supporters.

But for a few hours, we have passed a course. This weekend, the Madrid derby will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano. In the preamble to this duel, Koke warned Vinicius Jr: “If he celebrates his goal with his dance, something will happen, and it will be normal”. In 2022, the threats are therefore out, and even worse: will this speech not encourage Atlético supporters to cross a limit that no one likes to see crossed? Koke will then have to do his mea culpa and think about not being an arsonist firefighter in the future.

