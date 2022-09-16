Cavani, Neymar, Vinicius jr: the examples are numerous

This week, player celebrations are in the eye of the storm. A peak ten days before the release of the long-awaited FIFA 23.

Is there, for a football player, happiness more intense than that of scoring a goal? Whether you are a professional player, an amateur, or even a child playing on a field whose goals are delimited by the opposing team’s t-shirts, the pleasure is the same and the demonstration of joy that follows too.

We remember the historic celebrations of Bebeto in 1994, the immense joy of Agüero during his title with Manchester City, the pragmatic side of Thierry Henry, Messi running with his shoe in his hand in the Champions League final, while the Bernabeu still trembles at the sound of Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siuuuuuuu”.









But for the past few days, these celebrations have taken a turn for the worse. It went a little unnoticed, but in the middle of the week, Neymar was the first to be “victim”. Scorer in the Champions League on the lawn of Maccabi Haifa, the Brazilian celebrated his season: like a child, he sticks his tongue out with his hands open over his ears facing the camera. This did not at all please the referee of the meeting who sent him a yellow card for … provocation towards the opposing supporters.

But for a few hours, we have passed a course. This weekend, the Madrid derby will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano. In the preamble to this duel, Koke warned Vinicius Jr: “If he celebrates his goal with his dance, something will happen, and it will be normal”. In 2022, the threats are therefore out, and even worse: will this speech not encourage Atlético supporters to cross a limit that no one likes to see crossed? Koke will then have to do his mea culpa and think about not being an arsonist firefighter in the future.

But that’s not all. In this “superb” program that is El Chiringuito, the aptly named Pedro Bravo passed a milestone when speaking of Vinicius Jr: “You have to respect the opponent. If you want to dance you go back to Brazil but here in Spain you have to respect your rivals and stop pretending”. Thank you for this great moment…

Fortunately, some players, and not the least, defend the Real Madrid winger. Neymar encourages his compatriot to dance again, and Raphinha, yet now a player for rival FC Barcelona, ​​does the same and joins the Parisian camp.

After the return from Europe and the clashes in Nice, the greetings from our dark history, racist insults in the stadiums, is it really necessary to argue about the joy of a scorer? Gentlemen, before saying nonsense, get out of your house, go along the football pitches, where the children play and you will see these celebrations: they dance, imitate Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappé, Neymar, are happy. Our sport is already dirty enough to add to it. Let the players celebrate.